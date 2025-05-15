MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Software Experts has recognized SelectBlinds' automatic blinds as a leading smart window treatment solution for 2025

NEW YORK CITY, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software Experts has recognized SelectBlinds' automatic blinds as a leading smart window treatment solution for 2025. This highlights SelectBlinds as one of the leaders in combining home automation with functional and stylish window solutions.

Best Automatic Blinds

SelectBlinds - an online retailer offering customizable, DIY-friendly window treatments including blinds, shades, and curtains.

SelectBlinds, a direct-to-consumer window treatment brand, has steadily expanded its portfolio to meet the growing demand for connected home products. Its automatic blinds are known for their blend of motorized convenience, customizable options, and compatibility with smart home ecosystems. As consumers continue to look for integrated solutions for comfort, energy efficiency, and privacy, smart blinds are gaining traction as a key component in modern home design.

Software Experts' recognition was based on several criteria, including automation capabilities, user interface design, installation accessibility, energy efficiency, and system compatibility. SelectBlinds' automatic window solutions performed well across all categories, offering a range of motorized products that can be controlled via remote , smartphone, or smart home platforms such as Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit.

One of the notable features of SelectBlinds' smart window treatments is the user-friendly customization process. Customers can select from a wide array of styles, fabrics, and lift systems, including rechargeable motors that do not require hardwiring. This accessibility makes the company's products suitable for both homeowners and renters, an important factor as automation becomes more mainstream beyond luxury home markets.

An increase in demand for smart blinds is due to the rising popularity of home automation and energy management technology. Automated window treatments can help regulate indoor temperatures by responding to preset schedules or environmental triggers such as sunlight, contributing to lower heating and cooling costs. For consumers who want to make their homes more energy-efficient, SelectBlinds' solutions offer a practical start into smart home living.

Founded in 2003, SelectBlinds has grown from a startup into a recognized leader in window treatment. The company operates entirely online, allowing it to offer made-to-order products without the markups associated with traditional retailers. Over the years, it has introduced innovations such as no-drill blinds and sustainable materials.

Its smart blinds build on this legacy, shifting toward more intuitive and automated living spaces. As remote work, urban living, and smart home adoption continue to change consumer preferences, products like SelectBlinds' automatic shades provide practical benefits ranging from hands-free operation to enhanced light control for home offices and entertainment areas.

Software Experts also took note of SelectBlinds' focus on customer empowerment through self-guided measuring and installation tools. By simplifying the traditionally complex process of ordering custom window treatments, the company makes the entire process beginner-friendly for consumers interested in smart home upgrades.

As smart home products continue to become popular, window automation is no longer a niche luxury but an expected feature of well-integrated living environments. SelectBlinds' automatic blinds represent a balance between technology and usability, offering functionality that supports energy goals, daily routines, and personalized comfort.

With this recognition, Software Experts underscores the importance of smart blinds in smart home ecosystems and highlights SelectBlinds as a key contributor to this evolution. As interest in connected living continues to rise, solutions like these play an important role in how consumers experience and manage their homes.

To browse SelectBlinds' selection of automatic blinds and other window solutions, click here . For a more detailed review, please visit the Software Experts website .

About SelectBlinds

SelectBlinds is a U.S.-based online retailer specializing in custom window coverings, including blinds, shades, curtains, and drapes. Founded in 2003, the company has grown to become one of the most reviewed online window treatment providers in the country, with over 300,000 customer reviews. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, SelectBlinds offers a wide range of products designed for DIY installation, catering to customers looking for both style and functionality in their home decor. Focusing on innovation and user-friendly designs, SelectBlinds continues to be one of the leaders in online home improvement retail.



About Software Experts: Software Experts provides news and reviews of consumer products and services. As an affiliate, Software Experts may earn commissions from sales generated using links provided.

