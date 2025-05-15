[Latest] Global Smart Toilet Market Size/Share Worth USD 31.50 Billion By 2034 At A 12.75% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Smart Toilet Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Wall Hung Toilet, Close-Coupled, Single Floor Standing Toilet, One-Piece Toilet), By Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth), By Usage (Residential, Commercial), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034 ” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Smart Toilet Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 9.68 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 10.70 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 31.50 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 12.75% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034.”

Smart Toilet Market Overview

The Smart toilet market is growing rapidly as there is growing demand for hygiene, automation, and sustainability across residential, commercial, and healthcare sectors. Key players like Toto Ltd., Kohler Co., Roca Sanitario S.A., LIXIL Group Corporation, and GWA Group Limited are adding sensor-based flushing, self-cleaning, heated seats, and health monitoring functionality to their offerings.

Supported by AI and IoT, these innovations offer customized comfort, water savings, and real-time diagnosis. With widespread adoption in the Asia-Pacific region and growing adoption in North America and Europe, these companies are ramping up R&D and collaboration to fuel the international smart sanitation tide.

Smart Toilet Market Growth Factors and Dynamics

Increased Hygiene Consciousness: Public mindsets regarding hygiene have changed miraculously over the past two years, with much more focus given to reducing exposure to possibly germ-grimed surfaces. As germ-transmission points, bathrooms have undergone a revolution in their concept and operation.

Hands-free smart toilets, featuring UV sterilization, automatic flush, etc., are being more and more considered as luxury items and necessary sanitary tools. Buyers are switching more to those that enable the provision of day-by-day cleansing with little by-hand handling.

In August 2024, the Financial Times article“Toilet wars: the race for the quietest flush” illustrates the competitive challenge to toilet manufacturers to create quiet flushing systems since consumers are wanting less noisy bathroom activity and increased controls on the noise in some regions. The article covers the technology and business innovations the firms are taking to outcompete each other in this fairly small but fast-growing segment of the home improvement market.

Urbanization & Smart Homes: Urbanization and the proliferation of smart homes have played a critical role in driving the consumption of smart toilets. With urbanization, population is increasing in cities, and hence demand for creative, efficient, and space-saving bathroom facilities is on the increase.

Smart toilets, with their multi-functional features and sleek designs, are accommodating to the urban dwellers' style who prefer convenience and luxury. Besides, home automation integration of smart toilets makes it possible for users to control and customize their bathroom experience with ease. For instance, in January 2025, wealthy Indians are shelling out more on high-end bathroom experiences, and some are splurging on high-cost smart toilets costing up to $18,500 (about 1.6 million rupees) with voice assistants like Alexa, ambient audio, and advanced hygiene features.

This is all part of a broader surge in demand for high-end smart home technology and luxurious amenities among India's high-end consumers, driven by rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and the desire for convenience and comfort in day-to-day living. Though these high-end products are unaffordable for most, success with them is helping to fuel innovation and steer India's smart bathroom market's future.

Growing Ageing Population: The growth in the ageing population is driving demand for intelligent toilets that will encourage comfort and security. Seat level adjustment, lid closing, and bidet functionality all allow older citizens to maintain independence, prevent falls, and require less support from caregivers. Increasingly, they are being adopted in homes as well as elderly citizens' facilities to promote improved hygiene and quality of life.

For example, Toi Labs' TrueLoo, listed as one of TIME's 200 Best Inventions of 2024, is an artificially intelligent toilet seat that scans and analyzes stool and urine to track users' health in October 2024. Designed to look and function like a normal toilet seat, TrueLoo is installable on normal toilets and is already installed in over 50 senior living communities, where it reports health alerts and information to caregivers directly.

The company intends to release a user-centric app at some point in the future, which would simplify frequent, non-obtrusive health monitoring as simple as sitting down, offering an active means of sensing early health changes.

