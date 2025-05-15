403
BEEAH Presents “Naseej: Threads of Hope” — An Art Exhibition Bridging Sustainability, Design, and Social Impact
(MENAFN- Hanover communications) Under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, and Chairperson of the Board of Directors at BEEAH, BEEAH, the region’s pioneer in sustainability and innovation, announced today the opening of “Naseej: Threads of Hope”, an art exhibition held at its headquarters.
The exhibition reflects BEEAH’s commitment to integrating arts and culture, creating platforms where sustainability and creativity converge. Conceived as a dialogue between design, craft, and community upliftment, “Naseej: Threads of Hope” features nine exclusive carpet artworks — each a vibrant testament to the transformative power of art and the promise of a better future.
Nada Taryam, CEO - Real Estate at BEEAH added: “‘Naseej: Threads of Hope’ reflects the transformative power of how art connects, inspires, and drives meaningful progress. At BEEAH, we believe that creativity can deepen our connection to culture and heritage while shaping new narratives for the future. Hosting this exhibition at our iconic Zaha Hadid–designed headquarters in Sharjah, symbolizes the harmony between innovation and tradition — a space that fosters dialogue, reflection, and visionary thinking. Through our partnership with FBMI, we are proud to champion artisan communities, preserve time-honored crafts, and foster social impact — all through the shared language of design and hope.”
Curated by Fatima Deemas, this exhibition seamlessly integrates contemporary design with cultural heritage, it showcases works by nine contemporary regional and international artists and creative organisations: Sara Kanoo, Sultan Bin Fahad, Juma Al Haj, Adrian Pepe, Bokja (Hoda Baroudi and Maria Hibri), Faissal El Malak, Hessa Al Suwaidi, Nasir Nasrallah, and Zaha Hadid Architects. Each carpet is both a standalone work of art and part of a unified narrative: one that weaves together voices, visions, and values that reflects the future of the children.
Produced in collaboration with the Fatima Bint Mohamed bin Zayed Initiative (FBMI) and its artisan platform Zuleya, the carpets were handwoven by women artisans in Kabul, Afghanistan. Each carpet begins as an artist’s interpretation of the theme of children’s wellbeing, translated into bold and imaginative designs. These designs are then brought to life through an intricate and deeply personal weaving process, using natural dyes from organic materials and ethically sourced wool, preserving both ecological responsibility and traditional Afghan techniques.
The result is a multisensory experience that fuses art, storytelling, heritage, and social entrepreneurship. The exhibition invites visitors into a world where design transcends decoration — becoming a medium for empowerment, sustainability, and cross-cultural collaboration.
Fatima Deemas, a cultural curator and passionate advocate for arts within BEEAH commented: “This exhibition is a journey woven with purpose, creativity, and community. Each commissioned work captures a designer’s interpretation of childhood joy, resilience, and imagination. In collaboration with the skilled artisans of FBMI, these carpets transcend traditional art forms — they become living stories of hope, handwoven with care, sustainability, and meaning. ‘Naseej: Threads of Hope’ is not only a celebration of artistic craftmanship, but a powerful reminder of how design can uplift, empower, and create lasting social impact.”
Following the exhibition launch, a private charity auction will be held, with proceeds benefiting the Khaled bin Sultan Al Qasimi Humanitarian Foundation (KSQF) and FBMI’s community and humanitarian initiatives.
Exhibition Details
Title: “Naseej: Threads of Hope”
Dates open: Wednesday, May 14, 2025 until Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Time: Monday-Thursday: 10:00am to 5:00pm | Sunday-Monday: 10:00am to 2:00pm | Closed on Fridays
Venue: BEEAH Headquarters — Art Gallery
Organised by: BEEAH
Under the Patronage of: Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi
Curated by: Fatima Deemas
Artist biographies
Bokja
Bokja is a Beirut-based design collective founded by Hoda Baroudi and Maria Hibri. Drawing on heritage textiles and antique furniture, Bokja reimagines salvaged fabrics from the Silk Route into vibrant, contemporary narratives. Named after a traditional bridal fabric bundle, the collective celebrates storytelling, craftsmanship, and sustainability. Bokja’s assemblage aesthetic builds connections between Beirut’s diverse cultures and global identities, engaging with the ecosystem of the living and non-living. Constantly evolving, it challenges boundaries while weaving new meanings through layered materials and human interactions.
Sultan Bin Fahad
Sultan Bin Fahad is a Saudi artist whose work explores spirituality and material culture, particularly related to Mecca. With a background in Business Administration, his practice includes abstract painting, sculpture and installation, often using Islamic symbols, repetition and movement. His work reflects on memory, faith, and the passage of time through tactile storytelling. Bin Fahad’s recent projects combine metalwork with architecture. His work has been shown internationally and acquired by the Palestine Museum in 2016.
Zaha Hadid Architects
One of the most iconic architecture studios in the world, Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) continues to push the boundaries of design through innovation, geometry, and fluid form. Founded by the late Dame Zaha Hadid, the firm is renowned for its futuristic approach, sustainability ethos, and mastery of complex computational design. Their work spans buildings, interiors, furniture, and textiles.
Juma Al Haj
Juma Al Haj is a Sharjah-based artist who has participated in several exhibitions across the UAE, including Sharjah Islamic Arts Festival and Dubai Calligraphy Biennale. His practice, shaped by residencies and mentorships, reflects visual rhetoric and personal narratives. Al Haj’s works are part of numerous public collections, including Barjeel Art Foundation and the Dubai Collection. His projects explore memory, abstraction, and belonging through multidisciplinary formats including photography, installation, and text.
Sara Kanoo
Sara Kanoo is a Bahraini architect and designer with a background rooted in Bahrain’s creative community. Her multidisciplinary work spans interiors, furniture, graphics, and urban design. As head of That Studio, she leads culturally driven projects focused on sustainability and community engagement. Kanoo collaborates with institutions like Jasra Handicrafts Centre and Ithra, innovating traditional crafts in jewellery, weaving, and dyeing. Raised in her family’s art space, she integrates cultural storytelling into every project, fostering dialogue between heritage and modern design practices.
Faissal El-Malak
Faissal El-Malak is a Palestinian multidisciplinary artist based between London and Dubai. His work explores memory and metaphysics, often drawing from the subconscious through his parallel practice as a healer. El-Malak completed an MFA at Goldsmiths, University of London (2023), supported by the Tashkeel Scholarship Fund, and was awarded the Warden’s Prize. Formerly working in fashion, his designs were acquired by the Victoria and Albert Museum in 2019, making him the first Palestinian fashion designer represented in their permanent collection.
Nasir Nasrallah
Born in Sharjah, Nasir Nasrallah is an Emirati artist, writer, and curator. He founded Marsam Al Sahel studio in 2019 and currently directs the Education Programme at Sharjah Art Foundation. Nasrallah explores art through experimental storytelling and everyday objects, often drawing inspiration from childhood toys and consumer goods. His work spans illustration, interactive installations, and curatorial projects. He has exhibited widely, including at Sharjah Biennial 11 and Cairo Biennial, and was the recipient of the 30th Annual Exhibition prize by the Emirates Fine Arts Society.
Adrian Pepe
Adrian Pepe is a Honduran fibre artist based in Lebanon whose practice explores the materiality of textiles through performance and installation. Interweaving nature and culture, Pepe works directly with raw materials — plant and animal — cultivating rituals that examine ecological intimacy and the poetics of labour. His objects become speculative tools for discourse on material agency, often referencing myth and process. Grounded in place and practice, Pepe’s art challenges traditional perceptions of craft, positioning it within contemporary conversations on sustainability and identity.
Hessa Al Suwaidi
Hessa Al Suwaidi is a New York-based artist from Dubai. She earned a BA in textiles from Loughborough University and an MFA from Parsons School of Design. Her practice merges traditional craft with contemporary techniques, incorporating photography into bold, colourful textile work. Al Suwaidi’s artistic voice reflects layered storytelling, particularly around women in the Middle East. She has exhibited in Dubai, London and New York, using hybrid processes to explore identity and modernity through tactile, culturally resonant works.
