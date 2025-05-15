403
Driver Flees Scene After Hitting Children in Japan
(MENAFN) Four elementary school students were hurt when a vehicle struck a group of children in Misato, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, according to local media reports released on Thursday.
Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, the vehicle hit a group of roughly 10 children from behind as they were heading home from school, according to media reports.
The four injured students, all sixth-grade boys, were taken to the hospital. One of the boys may have suffered a broken leg, while the others experienced minor injuries to their arms and legs.
A dashcam video from another car showed two men exiting the SUV responsible for the incident. The men briefly looked at the children before getting back in and driving away as bystanders approached, as per the report.
The vehicle remains at large, with police searching for the two men on charges of negligent driving causing injury and hit-and-run.
