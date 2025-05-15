403
Vietjet Is Kicking Off Summer 2025 With Hot Summer Deals And Baggage Allowance Up To 20Kg
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, May 15, 2025 – Vietjet is kicking off summer 2025 with an exciting promotion, offering millions of tickets from just INR11 plus taxes and fees across its India-Vietnam flight network, and other Vietnam domestic and international routes. The airline is also introducing a variety of special summer perks to enhance the travel experience.
Promotional tickets are available for booking from now until May 18, 2025, via and the Vietjet Air mobile app. These promotional fares are valid for travel between June 1, 2025, and March 28, 2026 (**), making them ideal for summer holidays, autumn getaways, and early 2026 trips.
To make summer travel even more convenient, the airline is offering 20kg of free checked baggage (*) on all flights between India and Vietnam for travellers booking or modifying tickets via official Vietjet channels from now until May 31, 2025. Those flying between Vietnam and Australia will enjoy 40kg of free checked baggage. This offer is valid for travel until July 31, 2025 (**), perfect for summer holidays and overseas getaways.
Indian travellers can explore Vietnam's top destinations of Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and coastal cities-Phu Quoc, Nha Trang, Da Nang-or venture to vibrant international destinations across the Asia-Pacific region in Australia, Northeast and Southeast Asia.
In addition to the attractive fares, Vietjet is offering a limited-edition summer travel kit, featuring must-have items including bucket hats, bandanas, luggage tags, passport covers, badges, and exclusive souvenirs. For young flyers, Vietjet's Kid's Combo offers a special in-flight meal paired with adorable, never-before-seen gifts (**).
Vietjet invites travelers to embrace the spirit of summer with unforgettable experiences-from vibrant festivals to scenic escapes and exciting urban adventures-made even better with the airline's modern, fuel-efficient fleet, professional service, and warm, attentive crew.
Vietjet has further strengthened its presence in India by launching two new non-stop routes from Hyderabad and Bengaluru to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's bustling economic hub. With these additions, Vietjet now operates 10 direct routes between the two countries, offering a total of 78 flights per week-making it the airline with the most comprehensive India–Vietnam network. These routes connect New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru with Vietnam's key destinations, including Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, and Da Nang.
A whole new world, a whole new summer – let's Vietjet!
(*) Terms and conditions apply
(**) Exclude public holidays and peak travel periods
About Vietjet:
The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.
Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.
Legal Disclaimer:
