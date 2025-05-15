403
Bangladesh interim govt prohibits ex-Premier`s party
(MENAFN) Bangladesh’s interim government has officially banned the Awami League, the political party led by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, from participating in the upcoming general elections. The decision, reportedly taken to safeguard national security and sovereignty, was enacted under an updated anti-terrorism law introduced late Monday, according to local media.
Shafiqul Alam, spokesperson for Interim Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, defended the move in a statement to the state-run Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS), stressing that the country’s electoral process is a domestic issue and should be respected by the international community. His remarks appeared to be directed at neighboring India, a longtime supporter of the Awami League.
India’s Foreign Ministry spokesman, Randhir Jaiswal, expressed concern over the ban, criticizing the lack of due process in its implementation.
The Awami League was removed from power on August 5, 2024, following a student-led uprising. Former Prime Minister Hasina fled to India, and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Muhammad Yunus assumed leadership of the interim government. Since then, relations between Bangladesh and India have become increasingly strained.
India has consistently called for early, free, and fair elections in Bangladesh, though no official date has been set. The next general election is expected to be held sometime between December 2025 and June 2026.
During the April BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Yunus. Modi emphasized India’s intention to maintain a constructive relationship with Bangladesh, but also warned against hostile rhetoric. At the same meeting, Yunus raised the issue of extraditing Hasina and other former government officials to face serious charges, including murder, torture, abduction, and crimes against humanity. India has yet to respond publicly to the request.
