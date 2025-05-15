Kajol Sends Warm Birthday Wishes To The ‘OG Dancing Queen’ Madhuri Dixit

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 15 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol took to social media to wish Madhuri Dixit on her birthday, calling her the 'original dancing queen.'

On Thursday, the 'Diwale' actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a smiling picture of the Dhak Dhak girl, writing,“Happy Birthday to the OG dancing queen...May you always stun us with your grace on stage and off of it @maduridixitnene.” In the image, Dixit is seen wearing a heavily embellished red saree and smiling while looking away from the camera.

Despite being two of Bollywood's most iconic actresses, Kajol and Madhuri Dixit have never appeared together on screen in a film. Not to forget, Kajol made headlines last year when she recreated Madhuri Dixit's iconic look from the blockbuster film "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!." Her outfit closely resembled Madhuri's memorable appearance in the song“Didi Tera Devar Deewana.” Tagging Dixit, Kajol captioned the photo,“Hum Aapke Hai Kaun... Ode to the OG @madhuridixitnene #diditeradevardeewana #saree.”

Meanwhile, Madhuri Dixit turned 58 on May 15. On her special day, the actress received heartwarming wishes from her family members, fans, and celebrities on social media. Madhuri's husband, Dr. Shriram Nene, also penned a sweet birthday note for her. He shared a series of photos featuring the couple and their kids and wrote: "Happy Birthday to the one who's brightened our lives in every way You've made everything lighter, warmer, and better-just by being you. I'd choose you all over again in a heartbeat. Thank you for the love, the laughter, and the light you bring Here's to us, and to many more beautiful years ahead. I love you, always.”

Work-wise, Madhuri Dixit last appeared on the big screen in“Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3,” which was released in 2024. The horror-comedy featured her in a pivotal role alongside Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, and Tripti Dimri.