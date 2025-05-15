403
Putin Approves Delegation for Istanbul Talks
(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Russian leader Vladimir Putin authorized a directive concerning the makeup of the nation's team set to engage in direct dialogue with Ukraine in Istanbul on Thursday.
The directive, which appeared on the Kremlin's official website, specified that the team will be headed by presidential advisor Vladimir Medinsky.
Other key figures named in the group include Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikhail Galuzin, Igor Kostyukov, who serves as the Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Russian General Staff, and Alexander Fomin, the Deputy Minister of Defense.
The official note also sanctioned the inclusion of a group of specialists to support the negotiation process.
“This order shall enter into force on the date of its signing,” the document stated.
