Artist Saad Rabadi Opens Sixth Exhibition 'Side Beauty' At Dar Al Mashreq Gallery

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordanian artist Saad Rabadi opened his sixth solo exhibition, titled "Side Beauty," on Tuesday at Dar Al Mashreq Gallery, drawing a diverse audience of art lovers, cultural figures, and members of the public.

The exhibition, which runs through June 5, features 17 paintings that reimagine architectural landscapes stretching from the dreamlike vistas of Amman to the historic heritage of Jerusalem. Through his work, Al-Rabadi invites viewers to see these cities through a new lens, using a distinctive technique that fuses intricate detail with layered architectural elements.

In“Side Beauty,” Rabadi transforms familiar urban settings into vibrant, abstract visions. His paintings blend two dynamic styles: one capturing the rhythm and energy of modern city streets, and another inspired by bold graffiti aesthetics, echoing the influence of renowned street artists. The result is a collection that blurs the boundaries between realism and imagination.

Rabadi, considered one of Jordan's prominent young artists, draws inspiration from the spaces around him and the human relationship with the environment. His work is notable for its unique blend of painting and sculptural elements, offering a multi-dimensional experience to the viewer.