Windrose Health Investors Completes The Sale Of Workplace Options To TELUS Health

NEW YORK, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WindRose Health Investors, LLC ("WindRose"), the New York-based healthcare private equity firm, announced that it has completed the sale of Workplace Options, LLC ("WPO" or the "Company") to TELUS Health, a business within TELUS Corporation, a leading global communications, data and technology company, in a transaction valued at approximately $425 million.

WPO is a leading global provider of integrated employee wellbeing solutions, supporting more than 88 million people across 127,000 organizations in more than 200 countries and territories. WindRose completed a majority recapitalization of WPO in October 2021.

"We are proud to have partnered with the WPO management team to support their global growth and platform development," said David Pontius, Partner at WindRose. "Over the past few years, the Company strengthened its global presence and deepened its capabilities as a trusted provider to employers and employees worldwide. We're excited to see how the combination with TELUS Health will further accelerate WPO's impact on global employee wellbeing."

The Company delivers a highly differentiated suite of comprehensive health and wellbeing services through a combination of digital innovation, a global provider network, and a high-touch service model. WPO's scale, reach, and reputation for service excellence have established it as a trusted partner to both resellers and multinational employers.

"WindRose has been a valued partner to WPO, and we are grateful for their commitment as we expanded our reach and invested in our technology, infrastructure, and service delivery," said Alan King, President and CEO of WPO. "We look forward to this next chapter with TELUS Health as we unite in our shared mission of scaling care, connection, and innovation in workplace wellbeing."

McDermott Will & Emery acted as legal advisor to WindRose, and Houlihan Lokey acted as financial advisor.

About Workplace Options

Workplace Options is a leading global provider of integrated employee wellbeing solutions. Through customized programs, and a comprehensive global network of credentialed providers and professionals, WPO supports individuals to become healthier, happier, and more productive both personally and professionally. WPO delivers high-quality care digitally and in-person to more than 88 million people across 127,000 organizations in more than 200 countries and territories. For more information, please visit .

About WindRose Health Investors

WindRose makes equity investments in companies that operate within the services sectors of the healthcare industry. The firm focuses on companies with profitable business models and a demonstrated ability to deliver cost-effective solutions. WindRose manages over $3.6 billion. WindRose is based in New York City and invests in companies throughout the United States. For more information, please email us at [email protected] .

Contact:

Lambert by LLYC

Caroline Luz

[email protected]

203-570-6462

SOURCE WindRose Health Investors

