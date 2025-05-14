Journey Medical Corporation Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Recent Corporate Highlights
|JOURNEY MEDICAL CORPORATION
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(Dollars in thousands except for share and per share amounts)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|21,070
|$
|20,305
|Accounts receivable, net of reserves
|18,025
|10,231
|Inventory
|12,496
|14,431
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|2,395
|3,212
|Total current assets
|53,986
|48,179
|Intangible assets, net
|30,798
|31,863
|Operating lease right-of-use asset, net
|178
|199
|Total assets
|$
|84,962
|$
|80,241
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|14,404
|$
|16,050
|Due to related party
|399
|528
|Accrued expenses
|23,011
|17,425
|Accrued interest
|381
|404
|Income taxes payable
|59
|60
|Term loan - short-term
|1,875
|-
|Installment payments – licenses, short-term
|-
|625
|Operating lease liability, short-term
|93
|83
|Total current liabilities
|40,222
|35,175
|Term loan - long-term, net of discount
|23,105
|24,879
|Operating lease liability, long-term
|94
|118
|Total liabilities
|63,421
|60,172
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock, $.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 17,104,437 and 16,153,610 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|1
|1
|Common stock - Class A, $.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 6,000,000 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|1
|1
|Additional paid-in capital
|112,639
|107,094
|Accumulated deficit
|(91,100
|)
|(87,027
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|21,541
|20,069
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|84,962
|$
|80,241
|JOURNEY MEDICAL CORPORATION
|Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|(Dollars in thousands except for share and per share amounts)
|Three-Month Periods Ended
|
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Revenue:
|
|
|
|
|
|Product revenue, net
|$
|13,139
|
|$
|13,030
|Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|Cost of goods sold – (excluding amortization of acquired intangible assets)
|
|4,790
|
|
|6,002
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|1,065
|814
|Research and development
|
|39
|
|
|7,884
|Selling, general and administrative
|
|10,569
|
|
|8,420
|Total operating expenses
|16,463
|
|
|23,120
|Loss from operations
|
|(3,324
|)
|
|
|(10,090
|)
|Other expense (income)
|Interest income
|(149
|)
|(217
|)
|Interest expense
|891
|548
|Foreign exchange transaction losses
|7
|21
|Total other expense (income)
|
|749
|
|
|352
|Loss before income taxes
|
|(4,073
|)
|
|
|(10,442
|)
|Income tax expense
|-
|-
|Net loss
|$
|(4,073
|)
|
|$
|(10,442
|)
|Net loss per common share:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.18
|)
|
|$
|(0.53
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares:
|Basic and diluted
|22,611,040
|19,757,449
Use of Non-GAAP Measures:
In addition to the GAAP financial measures as presented in our Form 10-Q that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Company has, in this press release, included certain non-GAAP measurements, including Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per share basic and Adjusted EBITDA per share diluted. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) excluding interest, taxes and depreciation, less certain other non-cash and infrequent items not considered to be normal, recurring operating expenses, including, share-based compensation expense, amortization and impairments of acquired intangible assets, inventory step-ups from the purchases of intangibles assets and products, severance, short-term research and development expense and foreign exchange transaction losses. In particular, we exclude the following matters for the reasons more fully described below:
- Share-Based Compensation Expense: We exclude share-based compensation from our adjusted financial results because share-based compensation expense, which is non-cash, fluctuates from period to period based on factors that are not within our control, such as our stock price on the dates share-based grants are issued. Non-core and Short-term Research and Development Expense: We exclude research and development costs incurred principally in connection with Emrosi, which was the only product in our portfolio not currently approved for marketing and sale during the prior-year reporting period, because we do not consider such costs to be normal, recurring operating expenses that are core to our long-term strategy. Instead, our long-term strategy is focused on the marketing and sale of our core FDA-approved dermatological products and the out licensing our intellectual property and related technologies. Amortization and impairments of Acquired Intangible assets: We exclude the impact of certain amounts recorded in connection with the acquisitions of intangible assets that are either non-cash or not normal, recurring operating expenses due to their nature, variability of amounts, and lack of predictability as to occurrence and/or timing. These amounts may include non-cash items such as the amortization impairments of acquired intangible assets and amortization of step-ups of acquisition accounting adjustments to inventories.
Adjusted EBITDA per share basic and Adjusted EBITDA per share diluted are determined by dividing the resulting Adjusted EBITDA by the number of shares outstanding on an actual and fully diluted basis.
Management believes the use of these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's performance because (i) it allows for greater transparency with respect to key measures used by management in its financial and operational decision-making, (ii) it excludes the impact of non-cash or, when specified, non-recurring items that are not directly attributable to the Company's core operating performance and that may obscure trends in the Company's core operating performance and (iii) it is used by institutional investors and the analyst community to help analyze the Company's results. However, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per share basic, Adjusted EBITDA per share diluted and any other non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Further, non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company and the manner in which they are calculated may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures or the calculations of the same non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, including the Company's competitors.
The table below provides a reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP measures:
| JOURNEY MEDICAL CORPORATION
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
($ in thousands except for share and per share amounts)
|Three-Month Periods Ended
|March 31,
|2025
|2024
|GAAP Net Loss
|$
|(4,073
|)
|$
|(10,442
|)
|EBITDA:
|Interest
|742
|331
|Taxes
|-
|-
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|1,065
|814
|EBITDA
|(2,266
|)
|(9,297
|)
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA:
|Non-Cash Components:
|Share-based compensation
|1,323
|1,406
|Non-core & Infrequent Components:
|Short-term R&D (includes one-time DFD-29 license and milestone payments)
|39
|7,740
|Foreign exchange transaction losses
|7
|21
|Severance
|-
|141
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(897
|)
|$
|11
|Net loss & Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA per common share:
|Basic
|GAAP Net Loss
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.53
|)
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|0.00
|Diluted
|GAAP Net Loss
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.53
|)
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(0.04
|)
|$
|0.00
|Weighted average number of common shares:
|GAAP - Basic & Diluted
|22,611,040
|19,757,449
|Non-GAAP - Basic
|22,611,040
|19,757,449
|Non-GAAP - Diluted
|22,611,040
|23,355,226
- The Company's non-GAAP results in the table above reflect an Adjusted EBITDA loss of $0.9 million, or $(0.04) per share basic and diluted, for the first quarter of 2025, compared to Adjusted EBITDA income of $11,000, or $0.00 per share basic and diluted, for the first quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA per share basic and Adjusted EBITDA per share diluted are non-GAAP financial measures, each of which are reconciled to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP above.
