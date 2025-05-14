MAAIA Plans To Bring Over AED 5 Billion In Sales To The UAE Real Estate Market In 2025 With 2.5 Million Sq Ft GFA

Unveils Two Prestigious New Projects in Dubai: La Vue in Nad Al Sheba Gardens and La Clé in Arjan



Reveals plans to build a master community in Falcon City Plans to roll out nearly 5000 units in the next three years, with a development pipeline of over AED 10 Billion

Dubai, UAE, May, 2025: MAAIA, a distinguished global real estate developer renowned for its European-inspired craftsmanship and dedication to excellence, proudly announced plans to bring over AED 5 Billion in sales to the UAE real estate market in 2025. The announcement was made at a closed-door launch event held at Atlantis, The Royal, where two of their latest residential projects in Dubai were unveiled - La Vue in Nad Al Sheba Gardens and La Clé in Al Furjan. These flagship projects follow the recent success of MAAIA's Le Jardin development in Abu Dhabi – which achieved a complete sell-out during its concept phase.

La Vue and La Cle precede MAAIA's upcoming mega project of building a master community in Dubai's Falcon City this year. With all these projects, this year MAAIA will develop 2.5 Million sq ft of GFA. Over the next three years MAAIA plans to roll out nearly 5000 units, with a development pipeline of over AED 10 Billion.

With over 15 years of luxury development expertise across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, MAAIA continues to set new benchmarks in creating exceptional living experiences that blend architectural innovation with human-centric design.“The UAE is an incredibly important market for us, and we are proud to grow with the country's unparalleled real estate landscape,” says Mohammed Imran, Founder & Chairman of MAAIA.“We have earmarked substantial investment and mega plans for our business over the next three years, during which we anticipate the UAE real estate sector will continue its upward trajectory.”

The new launches reflect MAAIA's strong commitment to delivering homes of exceptional quality while fostering community, wellness, and growth.

La Clé by MAAIA, located in the vibrant community of Al Furjan, offers a sophisticated collection of one, two and three-bedroom residences that harmoniously blend modern aesthetics with nature. Designed to invite the outdoors in, the residences are adorned with premium finishes, contemporary layouts, and serene surroundings. La Clé also offers a selection of apartments with private pools, which is a unique offering in the locality. La Clé will offer 56 apartments with prices starting at AED 1,081,000. The project is set for completion in Q4 2026 pool apartments

La Vue by MAAIA is the latest addition to the developer's residential portfolio and is now officially on sale. Blending European elegance with modern design, La Vue introduces exquisitely crafted apartments, a one-of-a-kind offering in Nad Al Sheba Gardens-a community known for its upscale villas and townhouses. The development offers some of the most stunning views of green expanse as well as of an iconic city skyline. La Vue brings a refined lifestyle experience, featuring luxurious swimming pools, tranquil zen gardens with outdoor seating, and dedicated fitness areas for both casual and athletic pursuits. With seamless access to Dubai's top attractions and a rare access to apartment living in Nad Al Sheba Gardens, La Vue is set to become one of the city's most sought-after residential addresses. Prices start at AED 1,685,000, with handover expected in Q2 2027.

“Our inspiration draws from years of luxury experience in Europe, combined with a passion for creating homes defined by exceptional attention to detail,” says Imran.“We aim to craft living experiences that residents will truly cherish, while offering investors strong returns. We've collaborated with leading global architects and designers who share our refined aesthetic vision.”

Both projects reflect MAAIA's philosophy of thoughtful, human-centered design, with acute attention to detail, setting a new standard for wellness-oriented, beautifully crafted living spaces. These flagship projects set the tone for Maai's ambitious three-year development pipeline, with more and more milestones to be announced in the near future. About MAAIA:

MAAIA Developers is a global real estate developer inspired by European excellence, with over 15 years of experience across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Focused on human-centric design and architectural innovation, MAAIA creates exceptional homes that foster community, wellness, and lasting value. With 1.2 million square feet in active development worldwide, MAAIA is redefining modern living with a new perspective on real estate.