CARICOM IMPACS Convenes 28Th CICC Meeting In St Lucia

By Caribbean News Global

CASTRIES, St Lucia – The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Implementation Agency for Crime and Security (IMPACS) convene the 28th meeting of the Standing Committee of Chiefs of Immigration and Comptrollers of Customs (CICC) under the theme“Strengthening Regional Leadership, Innovation, and Collaboration in Border Security” 14 – 16 May 2025, in Castries, Saint Lucia.

The meeting will bring together senior officials from 15 CARICOM member states and six associate member States, along with representatives from key regional and international partners. Discussions will address the region's most pressing border security challenges and the evolving migration landscape.

The three-day agenda includes high-level dialogues and working sessions, which will focus on:



Enhancing partnerships to combat the smuggling of migrants, trafficking in persons and transnational organised crime.

Exploring emerging technologies such as digital identity, biometric border controls and e-passport standards.

Advancing the Regional Migration Policy (RAMP) and strategies to deepen CARICOM integration while balancing mobility and security.

Addressing synthetic drugs proliferation, intelligence-led border management and countermeasures to evolving threats.

Enhancing border screening and Advance Passenger Information (API)/Passenger Name Record (PNR) implementation across the Region to strengthen passenger data analysis and risk management. Modernising non-intrusive inspection technologies, advancing cargo profiling systems and enhancing regional maritime enforcement.

Closed caucus sessions for immigration and customs leaders will also deliberate on legislative harmonisation, integrated border management strategies and capacity-building priorities.

The outcomes of this year's CICC are expected to shape the future of CARICOM's integrated border security architecture, promote cohesive migration policies and strengthen collaborative frameworks that address both national and regional priorities.

