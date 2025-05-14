Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Qatar Central Bank Governor Meets Founder Of Spacex And Xai

2025-05-14 02:38:32
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Governor of Qatar Central Bank and Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani, met Wednesday with Elon Musk, Founder of SpaceX and xAI.

During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in global finance and investment, along with other related topics.

