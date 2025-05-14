Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir, Trump Witness Signing Mous, Agreement

2025-05-14 02:02:57
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the President of the friendly United States of America Donald Trump witnessed the signing of an agreement and a number of memorandums of understanding (MoUs) between the two countries at the Amiri Diwan on Wednesday.
His Highness the Amir and the US President witnessed the signing of an agreement to purchase aircraft from Boeing, a Statement of Intent for defense cooperation, a letter of offer and acceptance for MQ-9B drones, and a letter of offer and acceptance for the FS-LIDS anti-drone system.
His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and the US president signed a joint declaration of cooperation between the government of the State of Qatar and the government of the United States of America.
The signing ceremony was attended by HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and a number of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials. On the American side, it was attended by the members of the official delegation accompanying HE the US President.

