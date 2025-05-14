Maximus To Help Build Cyber Readiness In High School Students
With the awareness that building interest in this skillset with today's young people is a necessity to growing the talent pool, the Commonwealth Cyber Initiative (CCI) Northern Virginia Regional Node has partnered with the Northern Virginia Science Center Foundation (Foundation) and George Mason University (GMU) to launch an innovative program aimed at cultivating high school students to become the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. Funded by a CCI NoVa Node grant, the“Building Cyber Readiness in High School Students through Internship Experience and Professional Development” program provides hands-on experience and professional skills training for high school students.
A key component of the program is the involvement of leading companies within the cybersecurity sector. Maximus understands the importance of its role in this effort and has joined in an exclusive partnership to support it. As part of the partnership, Maximus will host at least two high school interns for a five-week period in a structured program that gives them real-world exposure to cybersecurity careers. The program not only provides students with hands-on industry experience but also equips them with essential professional skills, increasing their competitiveness in the job market.
Maximus is honored to be a part of this partnership and to provide the opportunity for students to jumpstart their careers, gain invaluable industry experience, and develop the skills needed to thrive in the fast-growing cybersecurity field.
Learn more about CCI and its cyber workforce development programs
