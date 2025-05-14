Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Why Cloud Mining Pays With Hashfly: Your Gateway To Passive Bitcoin And XRP Earnings In 2025


2025-05-14 02:01:35
New York, USA, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As the digital currency market matures in 2025, more investors are seeking stable and passive ways to earn from cryptocurrencies without the technical complexities of traditional mining. Enter HashFly , one of the industry's pioneers, offering a proven and profitable path to passive income through cloud mining-specifically in Bitcoin and XRP, two of the most sought-after digital assets.

A Decade of Trust and Transparency

Founded in 2013, HashFly has stood the test of time in a volatile industry. With over 1 million verified users worldwide , the platform has earned a reputation for security, transparency, and consistent payouts. Unlike many short-lived platforms, HashFly operates real mining farms with verified hash power, giving users peace of mind that their investment is backed by real infrastructure.

Why 2025 Is the Perfect Year for Cloud Mining

With Bitcoin recently completing its halving cycle and XRP gaining traction in institutional markets, 2025 is poised to be a bullish year for crypto earnings. Traditional mining is becoming increasingly difficult and expensive for solo miners due to rising hash rates and energy costs. HashFly solves this by offering cloud-based contracts that require no hardware, no maintenance, and no technical skills -just pure earnings.

Passive Earnings, Daily Payouts

HashFly users benefit from automated daily payouts in Bitcoin and XRP, directly to their wallets. Whether you're a seasoned investor or a newcomer, the platform's intuitive dashboard and flexible plans make it easy to start mining with as little as $200.

Key Features That Set HashFly Apart:

  • Real Mining Hardware in global locations
  • Low Entry Costs starting from $10
  • No Setup or Maintenance Required
  • Daily Payouts in BTC or XRP
  • 24/7 Multilingual Support
  • Long-term Contracts with Fixed Returns

How to Earn Daily Passive Income with HashFly

You can easily accumulate Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies by following these simple steps:

  • Sign Up: Register on the official HashFly website and receive a $10 bonus instantly .
  • Choose a Contract: Select a mining contract that aligns with your investment goals.
  • Start Earning: Begin receiving daily passive income with minimal effort.
  • Flexible Withdrawal Options: Withdraw your funds once you reach $200 , or reinvest to upgrade your contract for higher returns.
  • Diverse Cryptocurrency Support: Mine and receive payouts in various cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDT , and more.

    HashFly Mining Plans: Maximizing Your Earnings

    HashFly offers flexible mining plans tailored to different investment levels. Each plan provides daily earnings and a guaranteed return on investment .

    • Contract Price Contract Duration Daily Interest Rate Daily Income Principal + Total Return
    $200 1 Day 4% $8 $200 + $8
    $600 2 Days 3% $18 $600 + $36
    $1,600 3 Days 3.1% $49.60 $1,600 + $148.80
    $4,600 1 Day 4.5% $207 $4,600 + $207
    $8,000 2 Days 4.7% $376 $8,000 + $752
    $16,000 3 Days 5% $800 $16,000 + $2,400
    $32,000 3 Days 6.5% $2,080 $32,000 + $6,240
    $50,000 3 Days 7.2% $3,600 $50,000 + $10,800

    Join the Future of Finance

    With the world shifting toward decentralized finance and digital assets becoming a core part of global portfolios, cloud mining with HashFly offers a smart, low-risk entry point for individuals and institutions alike.

    Ready to start earning while you sleep?

    Visit to learn more and activate your mining plan today.

    Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency mining and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.

    CONTACT: Name: Scott Joseph Email: ... Job Title: director

