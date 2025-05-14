Drummond Launches Fhirplace Prior Authorization Event To Accelerate FHIR-Based Interoperability

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Drummond, a trusted leader in health IT testing, certification, and security, today announced the launch of its FHIRplace Prior Authorization Interoperability Testing Event, scheduled to begin August 2025. Designed to support the recommended FHIR based HL7 implementation guides (IGs) cited in the CMS Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule (CMS-0057) this full-matrix interoperability testing membership program offers continuous, on-demand access to a production-simulated, multi-party environment, enabling early adopters to test and refine their FHIRimplementations throughout their development lifecycle. With an initial focus on the Coverage Requirements Discovery (CRD) Implementation Guide, FHIRPlace will grow in test case support as industry initiatives set the course and regulatory deadlines approach.FHIRplace revolutionizes interoperability readiness by moving beyond traditional approaches like self-testing, connectathons, and one-off pilots. Built on Drummond's proven proprietary multi-party testing platform (relied on by global supply chain suppliers and retailers for over 25 years for AS2 and AS4 interoperability testing) FHIRplace delivers rigorous, collaborative testing that mirrors real-world demands and minimizes costly post-production issues.“FHIRplace bridges the critical gap between isolated testing and real-world interoperability,” said Timothy Bennett, Director of Strategic Healthcare Initiatives at Drummond.“It equips organizations to maximize quality assurance, accelerate time-to-market, and deploy FHIR-based systems with greater confidence, while providing the marketplace with a proven set of interoperability products and solutions from which to make purchasing decisions.”Participants in the FHIRplace Prior Authorization Interoperability Test Event will validate not just their conformance to specifications but their ability to interoperate seamlessly with multiple partners under real-world conditions. Through this structured collaboration among implementers, interoperability challenges can be identified and resolved earlier in the development cycle, promoting more effective and test-driven development practices.Membership in the Drummond FHIRplace community includes access to three progressive levels of engagement:First Level (Conformance Validation) – Expert-led validation, going beyond self-testing, ensures that foundational FHIR requirements are met; Second Level (Ad hoc System-to-System Testing) – Collaborative, real-time testing among implementers to addresses interoperability challenges early in the development process; Third Level (Full-Matrix Testing) – Comprehensive and automated testing across all participant systems, delivering scalable interoperability readiness across the entire ecosystem.FHIRplace members will join a dynamic community of FHIR developers and end users focused on real-world testing of complex FHIR solutions at scale, working together to enhance interoperability and support healthcare delivery transformation.Prior Authorization Interop Test Timeline and Participation Requirements: The engagement will run from August 2025 through December 2025 in a virtual format. Participation requires either a provider-facing or payer-facing FHIR implementation of the HL7 Da Vinci CRD Implementation Guide .Organizations looking to advance their FHIR implementations and align with the direction of value-based care are invited to participate in this unique industry event. Participants will gain early visibility into testing patterns, enhance quality assurance processes, and contribute to establishing a consistent, scalable approach to FHIR interoperability that future-proofs implementations and strengthens their competitive advantage as interoperability requirements grow. Learn more and sign up at .About Drummond Group, LLCFor over 25 years, Drummond has been a trusted leader in compliance testing and certification. Founded on B2B supply chain interoperability testing, Drummond is now a trusted leader in ONC Health IT and EPCS testing and certification, with global expertise spanning compliance, FHIR interoperability, and cybersecurity for highly regulated sectors including healthcare, finance, and supply chain.Drummond provides expert testing, certification, compliance audits, security assessments, and advisory services for critical standards and regulations, including HIPAA, MARS-E, FDA CFR 21 Part 11, PCI DSS, FTC Safeguards, AS2/AS4 and more. Our comprehensive cybersecurity solutions help organizations identify vulnerabilities, reduce risks, and maintain secure, compliant operations, empowering them to deliver trusted systems and services.

