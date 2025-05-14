U.S. FDA Approves EMRELISTM (Telisotuzumab Vedotin-Tllv) For Adults With Previously Treated Advanced Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC) With High C-Met Protein Overexpression
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Lung problems. EMRELIS can cause lung problems that may be severe, life-threatening or that may lead to death. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop new or worsening lung symptoms, including:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
breath
|
-
Eye problems. Your healthcare provider may send you to an eye care professional to check your eyes if you develop eye problems. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any new or worsening eye problems or vision changes, including:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Infusion-related reactions. EMRELIS can cause infusion reactions that can be severe or life-threatening. Tell your healthcare provider right away if you develop any signs and symptoms of infusion reactions, including:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Getting medical treatment right away may help keep these problems from becoming more serious. Your healthcare provider will check you for these problems during your treatment with EMRELIS and may provide treatment for your side effects. Your healthcare provider may also need to change your dose, temporarily stop, or completely stop treatment with EMRELIS if you have severe side effects.
Before receiving EMRELIS, tell your healthcare provider about all of your medical conditions, including if you:
-
have a history of nerve problems
have lung or breathing problems other than your lung cancer
have eye problems
have liver problems
are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. EMRELIS can harm your unborn baby.
-
Females who are able to become pregnant:
-
Your healthcare provider should do a pregnancy test before you start treatment with EMRELIS.
You should use effective birth control (contraception) during treatment and for 2 months after your last dose of EMRELIS.
Tell your healthcare provider if you become pregnant or think that you may be pregnant during treatment with EMRELIS.
-
You should use an effective birth control during treatment and for 4 months after taking the last dose of EMRELIS
Tell your healthcare provider about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Taking certain medicines with EMRELIS may increase your risk of side effects.
How will I receive EMRELIS?
-
Your healthcare provider will give you EMRELIS into your vein through an intravenous (IV) line over 30 minutes.
EMRELIS is given 1 time every 2 weeks.
Your healthcare provider will decide how many infusions of EMRELIS you will receive.
What are the possible side effects of EMRELIS?
EMRELIS can cause serious side effects. See 'What is the most important information I should know about EMRELIS?"
The most common side effects of EMRELIS include:
-
feeling tired
decreased appetite
swelling in the feet, ankles, legs, or hands
The most common severe abnormal laboratory tests results of EMRELIS include:
|
|
EMRELIS may cause fertility problems in females and males, which may affect the ability to have children. Talk to your healthcare provider if you have concerns about fertility.
These are not all the possible side effects of EMRELIS.
Call your doctor for medical advice about side effects.
You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit or call 1-800-FDA-1088.
If you are having difficulty paying for your medicine, AbbVie may be able to help. Visit AbbVie/PatientAccessSupport to learn more.
Please see the Full Prescribing Information and Medication Guide .
About AbbVie in Oncology
At AbbVie, we are committed to transforming standards of care for patients living with difficult-to-treat cancers. We are advancing a dynamic pipeline of investigational therapies across a range of cancer types in both blood cancers and solid tumors. We are focusing on creating targeted medicines that either impede the reproduction of cancer cells or enable their elimination. We achieve this through various targeted treatment modalities and biology interventions, including small molecule therapeutics, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), Immuno-Oncology-based therapeutics, multi-specific antibody and in situ CAR-T platforms. Our dedicated and experienced team joins forces with innovative partners to accelerate the delivery of potential breakthrough medicines.
Today, our expansive oncology portfolio comprises approved and investigational treatments for a wide range of blood and solid tumors. We are evaluating more than 20 investigational medicines in multiple clinical trials across some of the world's most widespread and debilitating cancers. As we work to have a remarkable impact on people's lives, we are committed to exploring solutions to help patients obtain access to our cancer medicines. For more information, please visit .
About AbbVie
AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas including immunology, oncology, neuroscience and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at . Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn, Facebook , Instagram , X (formerly Twitter) , and YouTube.
AbbVie Forward-Looking Statements
Some statements in this news release are, or may be considered, forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "project" and similar expressions and uses of future or conditional verbs, generally identify forward-looking statements. AbbVie cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, challenges to intellectual property, competition from other products, difficulties inherent in the research and development process, adverse litigation or government action, changes to laws and regulations applicable to our industry, the impact of global macroeconomic factors, such as economic downturns or uncertainty, international conflict, trade disputes and tariffs, and other uncertainties and risks associated with global business operations. Additional information about the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors that may affect AbbVie's operations is set forth in Item 1A, "Risk Factors," of AbbVie's 2024 Annual Report on Form 10-K, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as updated by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other documents that AbbVie subsequently files with the Securities and Exchange Commission that update, supplement or supersede such information. AbbVie undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines, to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.
Disclosure: Johnathan Goldman, MD has financial interests related to AbbVie.
ReferencesAmerican Cancer Society. Key statistics for lung cancer. 2025. Available at: Accessed May 2, 2025. Camidge DR, et al. Telisotuzumab Vedotin monotherapy in patients with previously treated c-Met protein-overexpressing advanced nonsquamous EGFR-wildtype non-small cell lung cancer in the Phase II LUMINOSITY trial. J Clin Oncol. 2024 Sep 1;42(25):3000-3011. doi: 10.1200/JCO.24.00720. Epub 2024 Jun 6. PMID: 38843488; PMCID: PMC11361350. EMRELIS [package insert]. North Chicago, IL: AbbVie Inc: 2025. National Cancer Institute. Non-small cell lung cancer treatment – health professional version. #_37_toc. Accessed May 2, 2025. American Cancer Society. Cancer facts & figures 2025. American Cancer Society; 2025. Available at: . Accessed May 2, 2025. Bar, J. et al. 1397P Prevalence, molecular characterization, and prognosis of MET–overexpressing non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in a real-world patient cohort. Ann Oncol, Volume 34, S799 - S800. Le X, Aggarwal C, Simmons A, et al. METPRO: Evaluating prognostic value of c-Met protein overexpression and concurrent biomarker presence. Ann Oncol. 2024;35(S2):S829. Bray F, Laversanne M, Sung H, Ferlay J, Siegel RL, Soerjomataram I, et al. Global cancer statistics 2022: GLOBOCAN estimates of incidence and mortality worldwide for 36 cancers in 185 countries. CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians. 2024;74(3):229-63. Ansell PJ, Baijal S, Liede A, et al. Prevalence and characterization of c-Met–overexpressing non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) across clinical trial samples and real-world patient cohorts from the City of Hope National Medical Center. Cancer Research UK (CRUK) - Lung Cancer Conference; Manchester, UK2022. Liang H, Wang M. MET Oncogene in non-small cell lung cancer: Mechanism of MET dysregulation and agents targeting the HGF/c-Met Axis. Onco Targets Ther. 2020;13:2491-510. Park S, Choi YL, Sung CO, et al. High MET copy number and MET overexpression: poor outcome in non-small cell lung cancer patients. Histol Histopathol. 2012;27(2):197-207. Guo B, Cen H, Tan X, et al. Prognostic value of MET gene copy number and protein expression in patients with surgically resected non-small cell lung cancer: a meta-analysis of published literatures. PLoS One. 2014;9(6):e99399.
|
U.S. Media:
Stephanie Tennessen
+1 (224) 214-8638
[email protected]
|
Investors:
Liz Shea
+1 (847) 935-2211
[email protected]
SOURCE AbbVieWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Reseach
- B2PRIME Strengthens Institutional Team's Growth With Appointment Of Lee Shmuel Goldfarb, Formerly Of Edgewater Markets
- AB DAO And AB Charity Foundation Join Forces To Build A Trustworthy Infrastructure And Promote Global Philanthropic Transformation
- Ares Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Expanding Stablecoin Coverage Across South And Central America
- Crypto Bettors Like Songs About Saunas: Sweden's KAJ Leads Eurovision 2025 Betting
- Bydfi Becomes Official Sponsor Of TOKEN2049 Dubai, Moonx On-Chain Trading Tool Makes Its Debut In The Middle East
- Solstice Labs Announces Upcoming USX Launch, A Solana-Native Stablecoin Built For Transparent Yield
- Keycard Launches Pre-Sale For Shell: The Most Open, Modular Hardware Wallet To Date
CommentsNo comment