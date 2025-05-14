Worksoft Unveils 14.5 With AI-Powered Automation And Scalable Test Data Innovation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Worksoft Previews Version 14.5 Featuring AI-Driven Automation, Worksoft Data Connect, and Platform Innovations for Enterprise Testing at Scale.

- Matt Schwartz

ADDISON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Worksoft, the leading provider of intelligent AI-driven test automation for enterprise applications, today announced the upcoming release of Worksoft Connective Automation Platform 14.5. Launching in June, the release delivers customer-driven innovations across AI-powered automation, test data provisioning, and enterprise reporting-built to help organizations scale continuous testing for today's most complex and regulated environments.

“14.5 reflects our commitment to delivering real value in enterprise test automation-where AI, usability, and scale converge,” said Matt Schwartz, CEO of Worksoft.“From test data provisioning to cross-platform capture and smarter automation, this release marks an important step forward for our customers, partners, and platform.”

AI at the Core: Smarter, More Resilient Automation

Worksoft 14.5 expands its embedded AI capabilities to improve test execution intelligence, automation resilience, and process optimization. Rather than being a bolt-on feature, AI is integrated across the platform to strengthen the testing lifecycle.

New and enhanced AI-powered features include:

Self-Healing for Web Apps – Automatically detects and adapts to UI and object changes to reduce test script maintenance.

Predictive Test Risk Scoring – Pinpoints high-risk areas to focus test coverage, accelerate defect detection, and reduce rework.

AI-Assisted Process Discovery – Strengthens automation prioritization through intelligent capture and analysis.

Process Similarity Detection – Identifies processes with similar test steps in Certify, helping customers detect and reduce duplication across test scripts-even when naming conventions vary.

“Our AI roadmap is focused on providing our customers with practical, embedded intelligence and innovation,” said Aftab Alam, Chief Product Officer.“We are delivering intelligence into the automation lifecycle itself-so customers can move faster and with more confidence.”

While AI strengthens how tests are created, executed, and prioritized, having the right starting data remains the foundation of every meaningful test. That is why 14.5 goes beyond automation-addressing one of the most persistent and complex challenges in enterprise QA: test data readiness.

Worksoft Data Connect: Solving the Full Test Data Challenge

One of the most anticipated features of the 14.5 release is Worksoft Data Connect, developed through a strategic partnership with EPI-USE Labs. This integration solves one of the most persistent gaps in enterprise automation: access to timely, production-like SAP test data.

What sets Worksoft Data Connect apart is its ability to address both sides of the test data problem, provisioning accurate, compliant system-state data and delivering fit-for-purpose test execution data. While most solutions focus on one or the other, Worksoft and EPI-USE Labs enable enterprise QA teams to orchestrate end-to-end SAP testing with the right data, at the right time.

“Worksoft Data Connect closes the test data gap for enterprise QA teams,” said Rob Levy, Partner at EPI-USE Labs.“Together, we're enabling faster, higher-quality SAP transformations by removing the bottleneck of incomplete or outdated test data. The combination of test automation and accurate test data is a game-changer.”

Additional New Capabilities in Worksoft 14.5

Alongside AI and Data Connect, the 14.5 release introduces two new product offerings designed to meet evolving business needs:

Reporting Services – A scalable, modernized reporting engine that delivers customizable test results, audit-ready documentation, and analytics.

Business Capture for Mac – The first native MacOS support for SAP GUI test automation, expanding access for teams in cross-platform and BYOD environments.

Looking Ahead: Worksoft Impact Arrives This Fall

In Fall 2025, Worksoft will introduce its next-generation change impact analysis capabilities with Worksoft Impact-AI-powered tools that help QA teams focus testing on what truly matters. By analyzing transports, custom code, and system metadata, Impact identifies real areas of risk, reduces regression scope, and aligns testing to business impact.

“Customers will benefit from Worksoft Impact which will extend our platform's intelligence beyond automation and into strategic test decision-making,” added Alam.“It is a critical enabler of smarter, more efficient test cycles – helping minimize risk and testing time.”

Availability

With version 14.5, Worksoft continues to redefine enterprise automation-bringing together AI, data, and insights to accelerate testing and de-risk transformation at scale. Worksoft Connective Automation Platform 14.5 will be generally available in June 2025. To request a preview briefing or learn more, visit:

