$1 Movies Return For Summer Movie Express 2025 At Regal

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "On June 10, Regal is excited to welcome moviegoers of all ages to attend Summer Movie Express 2025 featuring $1 tickets to blockbuster family films," said Brooks LeBoeuf, Senior Vice President of U.S. Content at Regal. "Once again, we are excited to bring back this highly anticipated summer program of crowd-pleasing entertainment for groups of all sizes at an incredibly affordable price." Since 1991, Regal continues to offer a budget-friendly, family-focused summer entertainment option to foster a love of moviegoing across generations. Admission to each SMX 2025 title is only $1 with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Boys & Girls Clubs of America and the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, and the nine-week schedule features two PG-rated movies every Tuesday and Wednesday morning at the earliest showtime.

6/10 & 6/11 Sing 2 Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 6/17 & 6/18 Trolls Band Together IF 6/24 & 6/25 Sonic the Hedgehog 2 The Bad Guys 7/1 & 7/2 Sonic the Hedgehog 3 The Wild Robot 7/8 & 7/9 Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse PAW Patrol: The Movie 7/15 & 7/16 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie 7/22 & 7/23 Kung Fu Panda 4 Despicable Me 4 7/29 & 7/30 TMNT: Mutant Mayhem The Garfield Movie 8/5 & 8/6 Minions: The Rise of Gru Paddington in Peru

Every summer movie outing becomes even more enjoyable when theatre favorite snacks like Pepsi, popcorn, ICEE, Dippin' Dots, or a Super Pretzel are added to the feature presentation. All SMX 2025 guests can purchase a specially priced $5 Snack Pack, which includes a junior-sized drink, snack-sized popcorn, and fruit snacks with an optional $3 Dippin' Dots add-on.

Advance tickets for SMX 2025 titles are available for purchase at theatre box offices / kiosks, on the mobile app, and through REGmovies . Summer moviegoers can also find a complete list of participating locations by visiting the SMX 2025 landing page on the Regal website.

