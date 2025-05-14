Webmd Health Services Awarded Mental Health America Platinum Bell Seal For Workplace Mental Health

MENAFN - PR Newswire) MHA is the nation's leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to promoting mental health, well-being, and illness prevention for all. MHA has spent decades researching mental health in the workplace and introduced the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health in 2019 to recognize organizations that value and implement policies and practices that support employee mental health and well-being.

The Bell Seal recognizes employer advances in workplace mental health by awarding Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum recognition. Only two in five employers meet the standards for Bell Seal certification. WebMD Health Services underwent a rigorous evaluation of its policies and practices in four areas: workplace culture, benefits, compliance, and wellness programs.

"Our well-being strategy is grounded in employee feedback, gathered through regular pulse surveys and engagement tools that ensure our programs evolve with workforce needs. We provide targeted training to help leaders support mental health and foster inclusive, resilient teams. These efforts have contributed to almost 200 employees trained in Mental Health First Aid (MHFA). We recently polled a group of these trained individuals, and an astounding 57% said that they have used MHFA at least once in the last year," said Christine Muldoon, SVP of Strategy for WebMD Health Services.

Gaining Platinum status as a Bell Seal recipient highlights WebMD Health Services broader mission to set the standard for well-being in the workplace and promote mental health as a core component of a thriving workforce.

"Receiving the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health is a tremendous honor, especially as we celebrate Mental Health Awareness Month. This achievement is a testament to the incredible passion and dedication of our mental health champions, who inspire us every day to build a workplace where everyone feels seen, supported, and empowered to thrive. We are committed to providing the best for our employees and extending this achievement to how we support our clients, delivering a holistic approach to well-being that recognizes mental health as a vital dimension of overall wellness," said John Harrison, President and General Manager for WebMD Health Services.

WebMD Health Services remains dedicated to fostering a workplace culture that prioritizes mental health and well-being and looks forward to building on this achievement in the years ahead.

Learn more about MHA and the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health at mhanational/bestemployers .

About WebMD Health Services

WebMD Health Services, a part of WebMD Health Corp., has over 25 years of experience driving positive behavior changes. Consumers trust WebMD for reliable, accurate, and clear answers to their most pressing health-related questions. At WebMD Health Services, we tap into these valuable consumer insights to design and implement successful, engaging solutions to help individuals meet their wellbeing needs. We understand that there are numerous paths to reach wellbeing goals. Our expertise, combined with a variety of third-party partner integrations, enables us to deliver unique and personalized experiences across a wide range of industries. See how we support these diverse populations at webmdhealthservices .

About WebMD Health Corp.

WebMD Health Corp., an Internet Brands company, is at the heart of the digital health revolution that is transforming the healthcare experience for consumers, patients, healthcare professionals, employers, health plans and health systems. Through public and private online portals, mobile platforms, and health-focused publications, WebMD delivers leading-edge content and digital services that enable and improve decision-making, support and motivate health actions, streamline and simplify the healthcare journey, and improve patient care.

The WebMD Health Network includes WebMD Health, Medscape, WebMD Ignite (encompassing Krames, The Wellness Network and Mercury Healthcare), Jobson Healthcare Information, MediQuality, Frontline, Vitals Consumer Services, Aptus Health, PulsePoint, The Wellness Network, SanovaWorks, MNG Health, MedicineNet, eMedicineHealth, RxList, OnHealth, Medscape Education, and other owned WebMD sites. WebMD®, Medscape®, CME Circle®, Medpulse®, eMedicine®, MedicineNet®, theheart® and RxList® are among the trademarks of WebMD Health Corp. or its subsidiaries.

