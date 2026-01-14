UK, Poland Agree On Cooperation To Protect Airspace Politico

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Politico stated this in an article.

"The U.K. and Poland have agreed to cooperate more closely to shoot down air and missile threats, as they seek to strengthen the protection of their skies," the report says.

It is noted that the two NATO allies will intensify joint helicopter pilot training and work together on new capabilities to counter aerial attacks.

British and Polish service members will train together in virtual environments to improve air defense methods, and eight Polish military helicopter pilots will undergo training in the United Kingdom under NATO's military aviation program.

In addition, two Polish instructors will be permanently stationed at RAF Shawbury in the West Midlands for a full rotational tour.

Ambassador highlights Ukraine–Poland security cooperation

UK Defence Secretary John Healey called Poland "a crucial ally for the U.K. in this era of rising threats" and said that together they are "stepping up to defend Europe and face down the threat from (Vladimir) Putin."

As Ukrinform previously reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a visit to Warsaw last December that Ukraine is interested in receiving MiG-29 fighter jets from Poland, as Ukrainian pilots are trained to fly them and would not require retraining. He also stressed that the Ukrainian side has never pressured Poland on this issue.

Warsaw plans to transfer 6-8 MiG-29 aircraft to Kyiv that were due to be decommissioned from the Polish Armed Forces by the end of 2025.

Photo: Mikolaj Bujak/KPRP