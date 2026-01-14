Spox Demchenko: Russia Carried Out About 150,000 Shellings Of SBGS Positions Over Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was announced by State Border Guard Service spokesman (SBGS) Andriy Demchenko during a briefing in Kyiv, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

“Every day, the enemy continues to use artillery and unmanned aerial vehicles. If we analyze the past year, the enemy carried out about 150,000 attacks on the positions of the State Border Guard Service. This is almost twice as much as in 2024,” Demchenko said.

He noted that in 2025, the Russian army significantly increased shelling using drones, both on the front line and on the border with Russia.

According to the State Border Guard Service spokesman, the most active shelling is observed in the Pokrovsk and Lyman directions, where Ukrainian border guards, together with units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are holding the line of defense. At the same time, the enemy continues to terrorize the civilian population in the border areas.

As reported, 159 combat clashes took place on the front line between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian troops over the past day, January 12.

