Pinnacle Career Institute Expands GWO Training With Critical Bolt Tightening Module

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Pinnacle Career Institute (PCI) is enhancing its Global Wind Organization (GWO) Basic Technical Training (BTT) by adding the GWO module, Bolt Tightening , a critical component of wind turbine safety and performance.

Bolt tightening is one of the most frequently performed tasks in the wind energy sector, but improper technique can lead to catastrophic outcomes. Trevor Burgin, Lead GWO Instructor at PCI with over a decade of experience in mechanical, electrical, and hydraulic systems, knows the risks firsthand.

“I've seen the consequences of poor bolt tightening,” said Burgin.“One of my coworkers lost two fingers after the head of his torque tool and the shrink disk blew up. It's not just about getting the job done - it's about making it home safely.”

Trevor brings 11 years of industry experience to the classroom, including his former role overseeing regional safety for Vestas across Kansas and Missouri. Since February 2025, he's led PCI's Bolt Tightening training, teaching students how to operate high-powered tools safely and effectively in the field.

The updated training, which lasts one full day, is a hands-on module included in PCI's GWO Basic Technical Training program. It aligns directly with GWO guidelines and mirrors real-world expectations from wind energy employers. Since its launch, PCI has trained over a dozen technicians in bolt tightening.

“This training supports industry best practices and keeps students current with evolving safety standards,” added Nicholas Garner, another PCI instructor.“When techs know how to properly torque bolts, they're less likely to make dangerous mistakes - like snapping bolt heads or causing structural failures.”

By providing structured, guided practice with industry-grade tools, PCI helps students gain both competence and confidence.“When people don't understand their tools or the procedures, that's when accidents happen,” Burgin said.“But if you understand your equipment, you'll trust it - and yourself - more in the field.”

With its unique blend of experience, instruction, and realistic training environments, Pinnacle Career Institute continues to be a leader in workforce training for the renewable energy industry.

About Pinnacle Career Institute

Pinnacle Career Institute (PCI) is a nationally recognized trade school located in Kansas City, Missouri, offering hands-on training for Wind Turbine Technicians, HVAC Technicians, and Tower Technicians. PCI is a certified provider of Global Wind Organization (GWO) safety and technical training, including BST, BTT, ART, and CoHE modules.

