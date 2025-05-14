403
UK Call On Occupation Authorities To Lift Blockade On Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, May 14 (KUNA) -- The British government on Wednesday called on the Israeli occupation authorities to immediately lift the blockade on Gaza and allow unhindered humanitarian aid into the Strip.
In a speech before the House of Commons, British Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa, Hamish Falconer, considered the occupation's prevention of relief aid and its use as a pressure tool to be "an atrocious act that cannot be justified."
He stressed that "the world wants Tel Aviv to immediately halt military operations and change its course toward Gaza by enabling the United Nations to save lives," warning that humanitarian aid and relief supplies cannot be used as a political tool or military tactic.
On the other hand, the British Minister stressed the UK's support for the independence of the International Court of Justice and its recommendations regarding the Israeli occupation.
He affirmed that the occupation government has a duty to implement these recommendations, but he considered that "it is not the role of governments to say whether the occupation has committed massacres against humanity in Gaza," adding that the competent judicial authorities are authorized to issue such rulings. (end)
mrn
