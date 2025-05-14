Bitget Wallet Launches In-App Crypto Shopping Across 300+ Global Brands

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The in-app marketplace enables users to spend crypto on games, gift cards, travel, mobile recharges, and everyday purchases-with instant delivery and no fiat conversion required









SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has launched "Shop with Crypto," a new in-app marketplace enabling users to spend cryptocurrencies directly on goods and services. The service removes the need for fiat conversion, offering a streamlined crypto-native checkout experience from within the wallet.

The in-app shop grants access to more than 300 global brands, spanning digital wallet top-ups, mobile recharges, e-commerce gift cards, gaming, entertainment and travel. Users can make purchases directly using crypto through global merchants such as Amazon, Walmart, Google Play, Steam, Shopee, Tmall, and JD.com and more-with no need to off-ramp to fiat. The integration significantly broadens crypto's practical utility and underscores Bitget Wallet's commitment to real-world adoption.

"Bitget Wallet is the only self-custodial wallet offering maximum spending flexibility-users will be able to scan QR codes, tap cards, or shop in-app across hundreds of brands," said Alvin Kan , COO of Bitget Wallet . "We've built a simple, seamless, and secure experience that bridges digital assets with everyday spending." Kan added that the company plans to extend Shop with Crypto to include lifestyle subscriptions, additional travel options, and an expanded roster of merchant integrations.

To access the service, users navigate to the "Shop with Crypto" section in the Discovery tab of the app. Purchases can be completed directly with the Bitget Wallet balance, and redemption instructions are sent via email immediately after checkout. The entire process is designed to offer a user experience comparable to mainstream e-commerce, but crypto-native at its core.

A central offering of the new marketplace is its gaming feature, launched in partnership with DotMart. Users can purchase in-game credits for titles such as PUBG Mobile, Free Fire MAX, and Mobile Legends at prices up to 30% lower than buying directly in-game. Transactions are completed via the DotMall app within Shop with Crypto, with codes redeemable instantly.

For more information, please visit Bitget Wallet blog .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple, seamless and secure for everyone. With over 60 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, a DApp browser, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and a million tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, please contact ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at