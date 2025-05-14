20% Of Keynes Digital Advertisers Activated Live Sports Inventory In April, Marking Breakout Moment For Programmatic CTV

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Performance brands boost budgets as CPMs stabilize and audience reach expands

AUSTIN, Texas, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keynes Digital , the leading performance advertising partner for CTV, announced today that advertisers are embracing live sports programming on CTV like never before, with 20% of Keynes' advertisers activating live sports in April. The move signals a major shift from branding experiments to strategic, performance-driven investments and highlights the accelerating trend toward programmatic access to premium sports content.

On average, these performance-focused brands increased their CTV budgets by 11% specifically to accommodate live sports placements, underscoring confidence in sports programming's ability to expand audience reach without compromising measurable outcomes.

“Live sports content attracts affluent, engaged viewers who are increasingly streaming-first,” said Dan Larkman, CEO of Keynes Digital.“Although certain sports such as baseball and golf tend to skew male, live sporting events generally offer broad appeal to high-intent, diverse audiences sought by performance brands.”

The growth of ad-supported platforms like Tubi and FuboTV has democratized access to premium live sports events previously restricted to costly direct deals or upfront commitments. Now, mid-sized and growth-oriented brands can programmatically access marquee sports inventory more efficiently, often at CPMs significantly lower than traditional cable.

This greater availability of inventory has contributed to CPM stabilization. Keynes Digital observed an 8% average drop in live sports CPMs year-over-year, driven primarily by the increasing supply offered through AVOD and FAST channels. These environments consistently deliver strong engagement, particularly on platforms like Peacock.

In addition to efficiency, advertisers leveraging live sports have reported impressive results. Golf-specific networks alone delivered increases of over 6% in site conversions and visits, alongside a 20% boost in incremental reach. These outcomes underscore that live sports advertising is transitioning from experimentation to an essential component of digital advertising strategies.

“With MLB season underway, golf continuing to build momentum, and high-profile events in leagues such as MLS, the Premier League, UFC, and Formula 1 on the horizon, the coming months present exceptional programmatic advertising opportunities,” Larkman said.“Advertisers who strategically secure placements ahead of spikes in demand will be best positioned to capitalize on this growing opportunity.”

