Enterprise Digital Asset Summit Returns, Highlighting Stablecoins & AI-Driven Finance At SF Tech Week

SAN FRANCISCO, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitwave, the leading enterprise digital asset finance platform, is thrilled to announce the Enterprise Digital Asset Summit (EDAS), returning for its highly anticipated fourth annual edition on October 8, at the iconic St. Francis Yacht Club in San Francisco.

“For 2025, we're embracing two transformative themes: the rise of stablecoin payments and the emergence of agentic AI in back-office operations. EDAS is where you come to learn how these innovations are reshaping enterprise finance," said Pat White, CEO and Co-Founder of Bitwave.

“These technologies aren't theoretical anymore. Stablecoins are here, they're working, and they're driving real savings. And AI? It's not just analyzing spend, it's executing on-chain today.”

This year, EDAS takes an exciting step forward by becoming an official part of SF Tech Week, the world's largest decentralized technology conference presented by a16z, bringing together hundreds of top-tier founders, funds, and companies from around the globe. As digital assets continue to redefine the future of enterprise finance, EDAS remains the industry's go-to gathering for fresh insights, dynamic thought leadership, and elevated networking opportunities.

“The age of crypto is here. We are seeing an evolution across industries as more companies evaluate the use of digital assets from investing to operations, transactions and more,” said Rob Massey, Deloitte Tax LLP Partner, Global Tax Leader – Blockchain & Digital Assets.

“With stablecoin volume and adoption on the rise, the market presents significant opportunities for prospective issuers. EDAS is a fantastic forum to discuss the possibilities and risks – there is much to consider.”

What to Expect at EDAS 2025

EDAS is a curated, one-day experience designed for CFOs, financial operators, auditors, accountants, and other enterprise leaders driving the future of finance. With a focus on real-world adoption and a compliance-first strategy, EDAS 2025 is your front-row seat to the next wave of financial innovation.

Key features of EDAS 2025 include:



Dynamic sessions focused on enterprise stablecoin usage, AI-powered financial automation, on-chain payment adoption, and more.

A spotlight on agentic finance, exploring how these technologies are redefining accounting, treasury, and compliance.

World-class speakers from global institutions, crypto pioneers, and regulatory experts.

NASBA-certified continuing education opportunities for accounting and finance professionals.

Exclusive venue access at the historic St. Francis Yacht Club, offering unparalleled views of the Golden Gate Bridge and San Francisco Bay. Integration with SF Tech Week - extending networking opportunities with founders, investors, and technologists across multiple disciplines.

Past speakers and attendees have represented top-tier organizations including Deloitte, RSM, EY, KPMG, Circle, NetSuite, Google, Hedera, and more.

“At EDAS, we're not just exploring what's next, we're shaping it,” added Amy Kalnoki, Co-Founder and COO of Bitwave.

“Whether you're a Fortune 500 finance lead or a crypto-native innovator, this event delivers the practical insights and connections to lead in this new era of enterprise finance.”

Now in its fourth year, EDAS continues to serve as the premier forum for enterprise finance leaders to unlock the promise of compliant, efficient, and forward-thinking digital asset adoption.

How to Attend

Limited early-bird passes are now available at edas.live . Attendees are encouraged to register early to secure access to this high-impact event.

About Bitwave

Bitwave is the #1 digital asset subledger and on-chain finance platform for businesses.

Built for enterprises and institutions, Bitwave simplifies digital asset tax, accounting, and payment workflows for global finance teams – all with a comprehensive, audit-ready platform.

Trusted by Fortune 100 leaders, Bitwave delivers the reliability, security, and control demanded by today's leading finance teams. We enable the digital asset economy with scalable financial operations.

For more, visit .

Media Contact:

Kaleb Leija

VP of Marketing, Bitwave

...

