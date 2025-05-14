403
Trump Threatens Oil Exports Cut on Iran
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning to Iran, vowing to drive its oil exports to zero if talks in Oman aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal fall through. Trump had previously withdrawn from the agreement in 2018, which had lifted sanctions on Iran in return for limitations on its nuclear program.
“If Iran’s leadership rejects this olive branch... we will have no choice but to inflict massive maximum pressure, drive Iranian oil exports to zero,” Trump declared at the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum in Riyadh on Tuesday.
Trump further emphasized the severity of sanctions he imposed in 2018, which, according to him, brought Iran’s economy to the verge of collapse. “They were a virtually bankrupt country because of what I did,” he asserted.
In 2023, the UN Human Rights Council revealed that U.S. sanctions had hindered Iranians' access to critical medical treatment. The report noted that producers, shippers, insurers, and banks are reluctant to do business with Iran due to fears of “aggressive U.S. sanctions enforcement and penalties.” This has led to “fear, pain and premature death,” according to the report.
However, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi reported positive developments in the negotiations, stating that both sides have achieved "a better understanding."
