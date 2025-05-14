Former CEO Of Cambridge Scientific Abstracts And Labarchives Joins CEO Coaching International As Partner And Coach

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A visionary in the, Dunie is a five-time C-suite executive who's served as President or CEO at companies including, andHe has also co-founded several impactful companies, including. His global leadership experience spans founding and scaling startups to managing enterprises with revenues approaching

Throughout his career, Dunie has built a reputation for revitalizing underperforming businesses , driving more than 20 acquisitions and exits , and delivering strong profit margins through integration strategies and operational rigor. He has led in diverse settings, including private equity, family-owned, and founder-driven companies.

Dunie is also the inventor of two patents related to the extraction, search, and display of data from scientific literature. His work has helped shape products that support millions of researchers worldwide.

"Matt is an exceptional addition to our world-class team of coaches," said Randy Dewey , CEO of CEO Coaching International. "He's not only built and led some of the most respected names in SaaS and Information Services, he's also a founder, operator, and inventor who knows how to Make BIG Happen. Now, he's bringing that same strategic mindset and winning playbook to help our clients accelerate their success."

"Joining CEO Coaching International is a natural next step for me to help fellow leaders scale smarter, lead through change, and build teams that win," said Dunie. "I'm excited to leverage my operator's mindset, board-level perspective, and decades of real-world CEO experience to help CEOs Make BIG Happen."

Dunie has been an active member of YPO since 2001 and has served on various industry associations and boards. He is a founding member of Okeanos (formerly Riverbend Capital), a leading angel investment group in the Washington, D.C. area.

Dunie holds a B.S. in Journalism from the University of Maryland. He has been involved in various community activities, including volunteering in youth sports and serving as a Boy Scout leader.

Dunie is married with three children and enjoys golf, skiing, and traveling.

