Avelo Airlines Extends Partnership With Sabre's Radixx® And Becomes First LCC To Adopt Sabremosaictm Ancillary IQTM

The multi-year renewal strengthens Avelo's retailing capabilities and introduces AI-powered personalization via the intelligent SabreMosaic platform

SOUTHLAKE, Texas and HOUSTON, May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR ) a leading global travel technology company, and Avelo Airlines today announced the renewal of their multi-year agreement for Sabre's Radixx platform, supporting the airline's retailing and operational needs. The extended partnership reinforces Avelo's confidence in Radixx's flexible, next-generation passenger services system (PSS) as a foundation for growth and innovation. In addition, Avelo has signed a new agreement to become the first Radixx airline to adopt SabreMosaic Ancillary IQ-an AI-powered solution that dynamically optimizes ancillary offers in real time to enhance personalization and drive incremental revenue.

SabreMosaic Ancillary IQ, part of the SabreMosaic Offer Management suite, leverages advanced machine learning models powered by Sabre Travel AITM to help airlines deliver personalized offers to travelers across the journey. By optimizing both the timing and pricing of ancillary services, the solution enables airlines to drive incremental revenue and better meet traveler needs.

"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Avelo Airlines, supporting their mission to deliver simple, reliable, and affordable travel," said Darren Rickey, Senior Vice President, Global Airline Sales and Accounts at Sabre. "Avelo's adoption of SabreMosaic Ancillary IQ is not just a milestone for our Radixx platform - it's a clear sign of their commitment to innovation and customer-centric retailing. With AI-driven insights, Avelo is poised to elevate the passenger experience while maximizing revenue opportunities."

Since its launch, Avelo Airlines has consistently prioritized innovation to deliver an efficient and cost-effective experience, operating out of convenient secondary airports and offering everyday low fares without compromising on service. The airline has been leveraging Radixx technology to support its fast-growing operations and retailing ambitions.

"At Avelo Airlines, we're all about making travel easier, more reliable, and more affordable," said Brian Davis, Chief Commercial Officer at Avelo Airlines. "That's why we're excited to team up with Sabre and introduce SabreMosaic Ancillary IQ technology. This partnership allows us to offer even more convenience and value to our customers-helping us deliver on our mission to Inspire Travel through smart innovation and great affordability." The continued partnership and deployment of SabreMosaic Ancillary IQ marks the next phase in Avelo's digital evolution, as the airline focuses on scalable, data-driven tools that support long-term growth and differentiation in an increasingly competitive market.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading technology company that takes on the biggest opportunities and solves the most complex challenges in travel. Sabre harnesses speed, scale and insights to build tomorrow's technology today – empowering airlines, hoteliers, agencies and other partners to retail, distribute and fulfill travel worldwide. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, with employees across the world, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries globally. For more information visit .

About Avelo Airline

Avelo Airlines' purpose is to Inspire Travel by saving travelers time and money. The airline offers travelers time and money-saving convenience, everyday low fares, and a refreshingly smooth, caring and reliable travel experience. Operating a fleet of 20 Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 53 popular destinations across the United States, Jamaica, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic, including its seven bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), the Philadelphia / Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG), Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), Central Florida's Lakeland International Airport (LAL), Charlotte's Concord-Padgett Regional Airport (USA) and Coastal North Carolina's Wilmington International Airport (ILM). For more information visit AveloAir or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir/Newsroom .

SABR-F

Media Contacts:

Cassidy Smith-Broyles

[email protected]

Fatin Said

[email protected]

Investors

Brian Evans

[email protected]

SOURCE Sabre Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED