New Hampshire Insurance Department Selects PSI Services As New Test Delivery Partner

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Joan LaCourse, Licensing Manager & Continuing Education Coordinator at the NHID, says, "Ensuring our licensing process is both dependable and accessible is essential to supporting a strong insurance workforce in New Hampshire. Partnering with PSI gives us confidence that candidates will benefit from a streamlined experience that prioritizes security and consistency, whether they test in-person or remotely."

"With PSI's modern testing platform and candidate-focused approach, we're confident that future New Hampshire insurance professionals will have a reliable path to licensure that meets the needs of our population."

Through PSI's flexible delivery model, candidates will have the option to take their exams at approved test centers in locations including Concord, Keene, Nashua, Newington, and Portsmouth. Alternatively, they can take exams from the comfort of their own home using PSI's convenient online proctoring system. Both options uphold the same high standards for exam security, fairness, and integrity.

Jason McCartney, Director, Account Management, at PSI says, "We're proud to partner with the NHID to support New Hampshire's next generation of licensed professionals. At PSI, we believe that testing should encourage, not impede. That's why we've built a testing ecosystem that puts candidate experience first. With reliable, frictionless exam delivery and responsive support that upholds the highest standards of security and fairness."

This collaboration between NHID and PSI reflects a shared commitment to building a resilient, forward-looking insurance licensure system. One that meets modern expectations for accessibility and support, while preserving the trust and rigor essential to professional licensure.

