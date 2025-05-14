GCC Foodservice Market Report 2025-2033: Expanding Tourism, Quick Urbanization, Growing Customer Demand For Convenience, Flourishing Meal Delivery Sector Fueling Growth

Dublin, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "GCC Foodservice Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The GCC Foodservice market is expected to reach US$ 158.22 billion by 2033 from US$ 51.84 billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 13.25% from 2025 to 2033

Expanding tourism, quick urbanization, growing customer demand for convenience, a growing emphasis on health-conscious options, technology advancements, a flourishing meal delivery market, and a diversified cultural landscape are some of the main reasons propelling the GCC foodservice sector.



Furthermore, the growing popularity of convenience and health-conscious eating has increased demand for grab-and-go items, delivery services, and healthier menu options. These elements are further reinforced by advancements in food technology, such as cloud kitchens, smartphone apps, and digital ordering platforms, which are revolutionizing how customers engage with foodservice providers.

As the demand for a wider variety of culinary experiences grows, more international food companies are entering the GCC countries, especially Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar. The expansion of the sector is also greatly aided by tourism, which is boosted by events like Expo 2020 in Dubai and important athletic competitions. Demand has been further fueled by the surge in eating out and food delivery services brought about by the increase in disposable money, particularly among younger people. All things considered, the GCC foodservice industry is expected to keep growing due to both domestic and foreign customer preferences.

While keeping close ties to traditional Middle Eastern food, the business is seeing a noticeable move towards a wider variety of culinary options. The appeal of both traditional and international meat-based cuisines was fueled by the region's 0.45 million metric tons of meat consumption in 2022. As a result of this tendency, hybrid menus that blend regional cuisines with global culinary methods have become more popular; this is especially seen in the growing number of fusion restaurants. With fast food giants like TGI Friday's, KFC, and Burger King growing their customer bases while embracing local tastes and preferences, quick service restaurants are changing their menus to feature both international favorites and locally tailored options.

In the GCC foodservice industry, coffee and cafe culture have become major trends. This is especially true in the UAE, where coffee consumption has skyrocketed to over six million cups per day and USD 630 million is spent annually on coffee. Due to this expansion, both local specialty coffee shops and global coffee chains have proliferated, each providing distinctive experiences and high-quality goods. More than 13,000 cafes and restaurants serve an estimated 3.5 million people in Dubai alone, demonstrating the market's density and competitiveness.

Growth Drivers for the GCC Foodservice Market

Population Growth & Urbanization

The GCC region is seeing fast population growth, particularly in metropolitan areas, leading to an increase in demand for different foodservice options. The region's growing middle class is becoming more accustomed to dining out and exploring a variety of cuisines. This trend is further amplified by the influx of expatriates, creating a multicultural environment where food preferences span a wide range. As urban centers expand, the demand for different types of foodservice outlets, including quick-service restaurants, casual dining, and high-end establishments, is increasing. Additionally, new commercial spaces are being developed as a result of urbanization, increasing the number of foodservice venues available. As a result, the culinary scene is dynamic and changing quickly to suit a range of consumer preferences.

Rising Disposable Incomes

As disposable incomes rise across the GCC, there has been a noteworthy shift in consumer buying habits, particularly in the foodservice industry. Richer people are more inclined to spend money on fine dining experiences, whether they are provided by international food chains, fast casual restaurants, or upscale eateries. A more affluent middle class that wants to try and enjoy a variety of cuisine options has also resulted from this increase in disposable money. Gourmet meals and unique cultural experiences are now part of dining out, which is more than just a way to stay nourished. Additionally, consumers are more likely to spend on food delivery and convenience-based services, further driving the growth of the foodservice industry in the region.

Tourism Boom

The foodservice industry has been greatly impacted by the sharp increase in tourism in the GCC region, especially in nations like Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Restaurants, cafes, and other foodservice providers that serve both foreign tourists and the expanding local population are in high demand as tourism increases.

The growing need for variety is reflected in the existence of international food chains as well as regional eateries providing a range of gastronomic experiences. Mega-events like Expo 2020 and important athletic events have increased demand for foodservice by attracting tourists from around the world and fostering a more competitive and varied market. Thus, the expansion of the foodservice industry, which offers prospects for innovation and growth, has been greatly aided by the surge in tourism.

Challenges in the GCC Foodservice Market

Sustainability and Waste Management

Growing customer and governmental awareness of environmental issues has made sustainability and waste management major challenges for foodservice operators in the GCC. The need for operators to embrace environmentally responsible practices - like using sustainable foods, cutting down on food waste, and using less plastic - is growing. It is frequently necessary to invest in waste management systems, sustainable packaging, and new technology in order to implement these practices.

However, because environmentally friendly options might be more expensive than conventional alternatives, striking a balance between sustainability goals and cost-effectiveness can be difficult. Systems for managing food waste also need infrastructure and continual employee training, which raises operating expenses even further. Despite these obstacles, companies can attract eco-aware customers, improve their brand image, and remain ahead of the curve by successfully incorporating sustainability into their operations.

Fluctuating Food Prices

Due to the GCC's heavy reliance on food imports, fluctuating food costs provide a serious problem to the foodservice industry. Price volatility may result from any interruptions in the global supply chain, including those brought on by natural disasters, unstable geopolitical conditions, or transportation problems. For foodservice companies that depend on steady and predictable pricing to stay profitable, this unpredictability is especially worrisome.

Furthermore, by raising the price of imported goods, trade policy measures like tariffs or export limits can make matters worse. This unpredictability makes it difficult for businesses to manage their margins, as they must constantly adjust prices or absorb higher costs. Foodservice operators in the GCC must therefore devise plans to deal with and lessen the effects of volatile food prices.

Company Analysis for GCC Foodservice



Al Tazaj Fakeih

Alamar Foods Company

ALBAIK Food Systems Company SA

Galadari Ice Cream Co. Ltd LLC

Herfy Food Service Company

Kudu Company For Food And Catering

LuLu Group International

Riyadh International Catering Corporation Shahia Food Limited Company



