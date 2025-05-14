403
International forum opens at National Centre RUSSIA in Moscow
(MENAFN) An international forum titled “The Future of the World: A New Platform for Global Growth” has opened at the National Centre RUSSIA in Moscow. Running from April 28 to 30, the event brings together participants from 48 countries to explore the future of the global economy and how today’s transformations are shaping people’s lives and well-being.
The forum is based on insights from nearly 700 essays submitted by experts, scholars, and professionals worldwide. These submissions helped shape the event’s agenda, which centers around four key themes: investing in people, technology, the environment, and global connectivity.
Maxim Oreshkin, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Russian Presidential Executive Office, welcomed participants, emphasizing the event’s open and collaborative spirit: “This is our first open international event of this kind. Together, we will generate new ideas and launch projects that benefit our countries and humanity.”
The essay competition attracted contributors from over 100 countries, with the highest number of entries from Russia, followed by participants from Mexico, Oman, China, Italy, and India.
Natalia Virtuozova, Director General of the National Centre RUSSIA, noted that most essays focused on human investment, particularly access to education and cultural identity. In technology, artificial intelligence dominated discussions. Connectivity-themed essays emphasized international trade and access to reliable information, especially in smaller nations. Environmental essays focused on urban sustainability.
Essays were submitted in 18 languages, including Pashto, Malagasy, Serbian, and Greek. Over 100 authors were selected to attend the event in person, contributing their ideas to the global discussion on economic development and the future of humanity.
