403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Peru In Turmoil: Prime Minister Resigns As Corruption And Crime Surge
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On May 13, 2025, Peruvian Prime Minister Gustavo Adrianzén resigned, preempting a congressional censure vote over his administration's failure to curb rising crime, including the killing of 13 miners in Pataz.
His exit, the third prime ministerial turnover in 16 months under President Dina Boluarte, deepens a crisis marked by corruption scandals and economic strain.
Appointed in March 2024, Adrianzén faced allegations tied to his 2015 tenure as justice minister, when he resigned to avoid impeachment over obstructing money laundering probes.
In his resignation, he cited the need to stabilize governance but sidestepped past controversies. Boluarte , whose approval rating hovers at 5%, now faces her sixth cabinet reshuffle since taking office in December 2022.
The administration grapples with eroding public trust. Boluarte is under investigation for illicit enrichment involving undeclared luxury watches, though specific claims of $500,000 in assets and $250,000 in suspicious deposits remain unconfirmed.
In Congress, where over half of the 130 members face criminal inquiries, efforts to weaken anti-corruption oversight since 2024 have fueled accusations of institutional decay.
Economic Recovery Amid Deepening Insecurity
Economically, Peru projects 2.6% growth for 2025, recovering from a 0.6% contraction in 2023, according to the IMF. However, poverty affects roughly 27% of the population, and inflation, while down from recent highs, remains a concern.
Mining, which accounts for 15% of GDP, faces disruptions from crime, though the $3.5 billion Chancay port project with China offers a trade lifeline. Security woes intensify the turmoil.
Homicides have surged 125% since 2019, with extortions rising sharply, driven by transnational gangs like Tren de Aragua. Public fear is palpable, with protests like the Marcha de Paz reflecting widespread insecurity.
Adrianzén's departure follows predecessor Alberto Otárola's 2024 resignation amid influence-peddling allegations. Peru's chronic instability-marked by frequent leadership changes and investigations into former presidents like Alejandro Toledo and Pedro Castillo-underscores systemic challenges.
With elections set for April 2026, the IMF warns that political uncertainty could deter foreign investment despite Peru's macroeconomic resilience.
His exit, the third prime ministerial turnover in 16 months under President Dina Boluarte, deepens a crisis marked by corruption scandals and economic strain.
Appointed in March 2024, Adrianzén faced allegations tied to his 2015 tenure as justice minister, when he resigned to avoid impeachment over obstructing money laundering probes.
In his resignation, he cited the need to stabilize governance but sidestepped past controversies. Boluarte , whose approval rating hovers at 5%, now faces her sixth cabinet reshuffle since taking office in December 2022.
The administration grapples with eroding public trust. Boluarte is under investigation for illicit enrichment involving undeclared luxury watches, though specific claims of $500,000 in assets and $250,000 in suspicious deposits remain unconfirmed.
In Congress, where over half of the 130 members face criminal inquiries, efforts to weaken anti-corruption oversight since 2024 have fueled accusations of institutional decay.
Economic Recovery Amid Deepening Insecurity
Economically, Peru projects 2.6% growth for 2025, recovering from a 0.6% contraction in 2023, according to the IMF. However, poverty affects roughly 27% of the population, and inflation, while down from recent highs, remains a concern.
Mining, which accounts for 15% of GDP, faces disruptions from crime, though the $3.5 billion Chancay port project with China offers a trade lifeline. Security woes intensify the turmoil.
Homicides have surged 125% since 2019, with extortions rising sharply, driven by transnational gangs like Tren de Aragua. Public fear is palpable, with protests like the Marcha de Paz reflecting widespread insecurity.
Adrianzén's departure follows predecessor Alberto Otárola's 2024 resignation amid influence-peddling allegations. Peru's chronic instability-marked by frequent leadership changes and investigations into former presidents like Alejandro Toledo and Pedro Castillo-underscores systemic challenges.
With elections set for April 2026, the IMF warns that political uncertainty could deter foreign investment despite Peru's macroeconomic resilience.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment