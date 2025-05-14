Lowe's Companies, Inc. To Host First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call On May 21

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MOORESVILLE, N.C., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW ) announced today that it will hold its First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call at 9 a.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, May 21. A webcast will be available by visiting the Quarterly Earnings section of the Lowe's Investor Relations website, href="" rel="nofollow" lowe . Supplemental materials will be available 15 minutes before the start of the conference call.

What: First Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call



When: 9 a.m. ET on Wednesday, May 21



Where: Visit the Quarterly Earnings section of the Lowe's Investor Relations website, class="prnews_a" href="" rel="nofollow" lowe .



How: Listen live online and view the supplemental materials by following the directions above.

A webcast replay of the call can be accessed from noon ET on May 21, 2025 through May 20, 2026 by visiting Events & Presentations on Lowe's Investor Relations website and clicking on Q1 2025 Lowe's Companies, Inc. Earnings Conference Call.

About Lowe's

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW ) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 16 million customer transactions a week in the United States. With total fiscal year 2024 sales of more than $83 billion, Lowe's operates over 1,700 home improvement stores and employs approximately 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing, improving community spaces, helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts and providing disaster relief to communities in need. For more information, visit Lowes.

Contacts: Shareholder/Analyst Inquiries:

Media Inquiries:

Kate Pearlman

Steve Salazar

704-775-3856

[email protected]

[email protected]





