Viamedia Unveils Restructured Executive Leadership Team To Accelerate The Next Stage Of Growth And Innovation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Viamedia's Post-Acquisition Structure Supports Integration of LocalFactor, Streamlines Operations and Enhances Cross-Functional Alignment to Support Evolving Client and Business Needs

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viamedia , delivering precise local advertising with global reach, today announced a newly structured Executive Leadership Team following its recent acquisition of LocalFactor . This new structure reflects the integration of Viamedia and LocalFactor into a unified organization with shared goals and combined strengths. The reorganization is designed to better align teams, sharpen strategic execution and support the company's continued growth across platforms and markets.

“Integrating LocalFactor into Viamedia gave us a rare opportunity to take a strategic look at how we operate, how we organize and how we lead,” said David Solomon, CEO of Viamedia.“These changes are more than just titles. They are about aligning our teams to move faster, support our partners more effectively and build on what's already working. Rather than scaling back, we are doubling down on the talent, technology and service that set us apart. While some reporting lines are shifting, most day-to-day responsibilities remain unchanged. This structure is designed to bring clarity, improve alignment and maintain momentum across all teams and client engagements.”

Solomon continues in his role as Chief Executive Officer, while Evan Rutchik has been appointed President & Chief Strategy Officer, where he will lead company-wide strategic alignment and the scaling of Viamedia's revenue, data, technology and operational capabilities to deliver better performance across platforms for all stakeholders.

“We've put the right people in the right roles to drive faster decisions, bigger thinking and stronger outcomes,” said Evan Rutchik, President & Chief Strategy Officer at Viamedia.“This structure aligns every team around what makes us different-exclusive access to data and inventory, proprietary technology that enables true precision and insights for media partners and a culture that delivers operational excellence. Advertisers don't need more complexity. They need clear results, simplified execution and partners who can deliver at scale.”

Executive Leadership Appointments

As part of the restructuring, Viamedia has formalized a unified leadership team that brings together strategic, operational and creative expertise to support the company's evolving go-to-market model:



David Solomon, Chief Executive Officer

Evan Rutchik, President & Chief Strategy Officer

Becky Jones, Chief Marketing & People Officer

Rick Tarvin, Chief Revenue Officer

Joel Hall, Chief Product Officer

Wendell Decker, Chief Technology Officer - Newly Promoted Kristen McDonnell, EVP of Operations - Newly Promoted



In addition to the executive leadership changes, several key team members have also been elevated into critical leadership roles to reinforce operational depth and infrastructure leadership:



Craig Lakes, Vice President of IT Security and Facilities

Reporting to Wendell Decker, CTO

Tiffany Saldibar, Vice President of People Operations Reporting to Becky Jones, CMO/CPO

These appointments are designed to foster closer collaboration across sales, technology, operations and marketing, while scaling Viamedia's platform to meet the evolving needs of advertisers nationwide.

Talent and Culture Integration

Viamedia's new structure reflects a clear investment in the growth of its platforms, products and people. No layoffs have occurred or are planned as part of this reorganization. Instead, Viamedia is actively growing its workforce and increasing investments in talent acquisition, employee training and leadership development.

This integration also brings together two complementary cultures, Viamedia's legacy of service and scale with LocalFactor's spirit of innovation and agility, united under a shared vision of delivering smarter, data-driven advertising solutions across platforms.

Strategic Focus Areas Post-Acquisition

With the integration of LocalFactor underway, Viamedia is focused on:



Expanding sales capacity and delivery capabilities to serve local, regional and national advertisers better

Accelerating innovation through AI-powered solutions Investing in employee growth with expanded recruitment, training and leadership development



Technology-Led Growth

As Viamedia evolves, and with the integration of LocalFactor, the company continues to invest in scalable solutions that simplify campaign execution, unify platforms and strengthen audience targeting. Core capabilities now include:



LFID : A geo-based audience segmentation platform that enables efficient, scalable omni-channel targeting across both linear and digital channels

Geo-GraphTM : A privacy-first identity graph that maps detailed people-based characteristics to micro-localities, powering consistent, cross-channel audiences for activation and insights Parrot ADS : A unified ad decisioning platform that simultaneously inserts regionally targeted ads on both linear and CTV streams, simplifying cross-platform execution and monetization



Together, these tools position Viamedia to lead in scalable, cross-platform advertising solutions that unify digital and linear inventory.

About Viamedia

Viamedia is the nation's leading independent provider of omnichannel advertising solutions, delivering precision and performance across linear TV, streaming, and digital platforms. Through a network of more than 100 video service providers across 75 DMAs, and now in partnership with LocalFactor, Viamedia supports over 7,000 brand partners, runs more than 7,500 active digital campaigns and delivers billions of impressions annually. With LocalFactor's proven 95.2% client retention rate, the combined organization continues to deliver results that build lasting client partnerships at scale.

Powered by a proprietary and evolving technology stack, Viamedia delivers scalable, privacy-compliant advertising across every screen and format. Its proprietary tools, including Parrot ADS, LocalFactor's Geo-GraphTM and LFID enable precise targeting, omnichannel execution and seamless integration with agency and brand buying models.

Viamedia's success is anchored in exclusive access to unique local inventory and data, proprietary technology that delivers measurable outcomes, and a service model rooted in operational excellence. The company has evolved from a traditional ad rep firm into a premium, tech-forward advertising partner-purpose-built to solve the increasingly complex challenges of modern, cross-platform media. Headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky, the award-winning company continues to lead with innovation, transparency and a relentless focus on making advertising simple. For more information, please visit .

For more information, contact:

Andrew Laszacs

Bob Gold & Associates

310-320-2010

...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at