China, EU Mark Five Decades with Call for Stronger Global Collaboration
(MENAFN) Diplomats and analysts from China and the European Union (EU) on Wednesday emphasized the need to deepen collaboration in response to mounting international challenges, as the two partners celebrate five decades of diplomatic relations this year.
Held in Beijing and organized by the EU Delegation to China, the conference—titled "Encouraging Balance, Upholding Commitments, Embracing Responsibilities"—drew approximately 500 attendees from both China and the EU.
Michel Barnier, who previously served as France’s prime minister and as an EU commissioner, delivered the keynote address. He highlighted the importance of joint efforts between the EU and China in maintaining economic stability, promoting global fair trade, and tackling climate change, among other pressing global issues. He also emphasized that deeper people-to-people engagement is essential for strengthening the bilateral relationship.
Li Jian, who leads European affairs at China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reflected on the evolution of China-EU relations, describing them as increasingly robust and mature over the past 50 years. "As long as both sides respect each other, engage in equal consultations, and address each other's legitimate concerns, we will certainly overcome difficulties and resolve differences," Li stated.
In an interview with a Chinese news agency, EU Ambassador to China Jorge Toledo Albinana stated that the partnership between the EU and China has become one of the world’s most significant. He noted that the two sides are strong allies in addressing climate change, conserving biodiversity, and protecting the environment, and that they now have an opportunity to jointly support multilateralism within the World Trade Organization framework.
