T-Series Issues Statement After Impostor Dupes Aspiring Artists In Fake Music Video Racket

Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) T-Series has issued an official statement after a fraudster impersonating a company representative allegedly duped at least 17 aspiring artists in a fake music video scam.

The conman reportedly promised roles in T-Series-backed projects, collecting money under false pretenses. On Wednesday, T-Series took to social media to issue a statement where they acknowledged that they are aware of a scam in which a fraudster pretended to be a representative of their company. The music label clarified that it has no connection with the accused and condemned the misuse of its name. The label further emphasized that all its hiring and collaborations are conducted through verified and official channels only.

The statement read,“We are aware of a scam involving a fraudster impersonating a T-Series representative to deceive aspiring artists. T-series has no connection to the individual. We operate with the highest integrity, and all official collaborations and hiring are done solely through verified official channels and none of our representative demand money for any casting opportunities. The misuse of our name is deeply concerning, and we strongly condemn this misuse of our name.”

According to the latest reports, the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police has apprehended a man accused of duping multiple aspiring models and performers by offering them fraudulent roles in music videos. The arrest followed a complaint lodged at the Cyber Police Station in Shahdara, exposing a scam that targeted vulnerable individuals through social media.

The accused has been identified as 33-year-old Rahul Dev, also known by the alias Siddharath. He hails from Bharat Colony in Old Faridabad, Haryana. Authorities were alerted after Simran Maan, a resident of Vishwas Nagar in Shahdara, reported that she was approached online by individuals claiming to represent T-Series as casting agents.

According to Maan's statement, she was told she had been shortlisted for a music video project and was instructed to travel to Mumbai for an audition. To proceed, she was asked to transfer Rs 20,462 for flight booking, with the assurance that the amount would be reimbursed.

An FIR was registered on April 11 under Sections 318(4) and 319(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).