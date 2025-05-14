Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran Resumes Nuclear Negotiations with Key European Powers in Istanbul

2025-05-14 06:00:03
(MENAFN) Iran is set to engage in nuclear discussions with the United Kingdom, France, and Germany—known collectively as the E3—on May 16 in Istanbul, Turkey, according to a report released Tuesday.

The talks will take place at the level of deputy foreign ministers, an independent private media outlet reported.

These negotiations come amid rising tensions surrounding Iran’s nuclear activities, as Tehran and the European trio continue efforts to manage the growing discord.

Iran has expressed a commitment to restoring dialogue with Western nations and aims to see international sanctions lifted.

A 2015 agreement between Iran and global powers imposed restrictions on Tehran’s nuclear efforts in return for the easing of sanctions. However, the United States exited the deal in 2018 under President Donald Trump.

Trump insists that Iran must be prevented from acquiring a nuclear weapon and has threatened military action should the negotiations fail.

Iran maintains that its nuclear efforts are intended solely for civilian energy production.

