403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
China Starts Revising Tariffs on U.S. Imports
(MENAFN) China officially began revising tariffs on U.S. imports on Wednesday, following the agreement reached between the two nations for an initial 90-day tariff relief after their discussions in Geneva.
According to a chinses news agency, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council announced that the tariff adjustments would start at 12:01 PM Beijing time (04:01 GMT) on Wednesday.
The Customs Tariff Commission explained that “China will modify accordingly the application of the additional ad valorem rate of duty on articles of the United States set forth in the Announcement of the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council No. 4 of 2025, by suspending 24 percentage points of that rate for an initial period of 90 days, while retaining the remaining additional ad valorem rate of 10% on those articles.”
This adjustment follows a broader agreement between China and the U.S. made earlier this week, after both sides held intensive talks in Geneva. The deal marks a temporary rollback of tariffs that had been raised to 145% by President Donald Trump, leading to a retaliatory 125% tariff on American products by China.
According to a chinses news agency, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council announced that the tariff adjustments would start at 12:01 PM Beijing time (04:01 GMT) on Wednesday.
The Customs Tariff Commission explained that “China will modify accordingly the application of the additional ad valorem rate of duty on articles of the United States set forth in the Announcement of the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council No. 4 of 2025, by suspending 24 percentage points of that rate for an initial period of 90 days, while retaining the remaining additional ad valorem rate of 10% on those articles.”
This adjustment follows a broader agreement between China and the U.S. made earlier this week, after both sides held intensive talks in Geneva. The deal marks a temporary rollback of tariffs that had been raised to 145% by President Donald Trump, leading to a retaliatory 125% tariff on American products by China.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment