403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Lavrov specifies Russia’s conditions on Ukraine, Crimea, nuclear weapons
(MENAFN) In a CBS interview, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov responded to accusations that Moscow was unwilling to make concessions to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. He emphasized that Russia is committed to seeking a “balance of interests” with both the US and Ukraine, reaffirming Russia's readiness for "serious and respectful" negotiations. Lavrov criticized Ukraine’s approach, accusing it of communicating through the media rather than engaging directly in talks.
Lavrov highlighted progress in talks with the US, noting that President Donald Trump had recognized NATO’s errors and the violation of Russian rights in Ukraine. He welcomed Trump’s ceasefire proposal but insisted on firm guarantees that Ukraine would not use such a ceasefire to rebuild its military.
Regarding accusations from the US about Russia possessing space-based weapons, Lavrov denied the claims and reiterated Russia's long-standing push for a UN treaty banning nuclear weapons in outer space—a treaty that the US has refused to support.
On the issue of Crimea, Lavrov stated that it is a “done deal” and praised Trump for acknowledging Russia's control over the peninsula.
When asked about recent Russian airstrikes on Kiev, Lavrov reaffirmed that Russia only targets military sites or those used by the military, rejecting accusations that civilian targets were intentionally hit. He also addressed Trump’s request for Russia to halt the attacks, explaining that Russia’s actions were a response to Ukraine’s military use of certain civilian sites.
Lavrov concluded by mentioning that President Putin had supported Trump’s earlier proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, provided that past mistakes—where Ukraine violated agreements with Western support—were not repeated.
Lavrov highlighted progress in talks with the US, noting that President Donald Trump had recognized NATO’s errors and the violation of Russian rights in Ukraine. He welcomed Trump’s ceasefire proposal but insisted on firm guarantees that Ukraine would not use such a ceasefire to rebuild its military.
Regarding accusations from the US about Russia possessing space-based weapons, Lavrov denied the claims and reiterated Russia's long-standing push for a UN treaty banning nuclear weapons in outer space—a treaty that the US has refused to support.
On the issue of Crimea, Lavrov stated that it is a “done deal” and praised Trump for acknowledging Russia's control over the peninsula.
When asked about recent Russian airstrikes on Kiev, Lavrov reaffirmed that Russia only targets military sites or those used by the military, rejecting accusations that civilian targets were intentionally hit. He also addressed Trump’s request for Russia to halt the attacks, explaining that Russia’s actions were a response to Ukraine’s military use of certain civilian sites.
Lavrov concluded by mentioning that President Putin had supported Trump’s earlier proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, provided that past mistakes—where Ukraine violated agreements with Western support—were not repeated.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Biomatrix Launches Ipoy: Pioneering Identity-Driven Gamefi In The AI-Powered Web3 Era
- Bitget Launches PUNDIXUSDT Perpetual Futures And Enables Trading Bots
- BTCC Exchange Brings Crypto's Elite Influencers Together For Exclusive TOKEN2049 Yacht Experience
- MEY Network Announces Property Token Offering Nfts To Revolutionize Real Estate Ownership
- BTSE Celebrates Bitcoin Pizza Day 2025 With $5.22Mn Trading Competition And Community Giveaways
- Metrika And S&P Global Ratings Conclude Proof-Of-Concept For Multi-Chain Digital Asset Risk Framework
CommentsNo comment