Pakistan Hands Over BSF Jawan
Amritsar, May 14 (PTI) Pakistan on Wednesday handed over BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, apprehended on April 23, to India via the Attari-Wagah border front in Punjab, the force said.
The constable was handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) by Pakistan Rangers at 10:30 am.
The handover was conducted peacefully and in accordance with established protocols, a BSF spokesperson said.
Shaw was apprehended by the Rangers on April 23 from along the India-Pakistan International Border in Ferozepur district, a day after the Pahalgam terror attack.
