Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Pakistan Hands Over BSF Jawan

2025-05-14 03:12:24
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
Amritsar, May 14 (PTI) Pakistan on Wednesday handed over BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw, apprehended on April 23, to India via the Attari-Wagah border front in Punjab, the force said.

The constable was handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) by Pakistan Rangers at 10:30 am.

The handover was conducted peacefully and in accordance with established protocols, a BSF spokesperson said.

Shaw was apprehended by the Rangers on April 23 from along the India-Pakistan International Border in Ferozepur district, a day after the Pahalgam terror attack.

