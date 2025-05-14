Tripoli-located Libyan administration announces capital secure

Libya’s Tripoli-based Government of National Unity (GNU) announced on Tuesday that it has successfully wrapped up a security operation in the capital, Tripoli, following violent clashes triggered by the reported assassination of a top security official.In a brief statement, the Defense Ministry said it had issued directives to complete its security plan for the region to maintain long-term stability, though it did not disclose further details.The unrest began Monday night after Abdulghani al-Kikli—known as Ghaniwa—head of the Stability Support Apparatus (SSA), was reportedly shot and killed inside the headquarters of the 444th Combat Brigade in southern Tripoli during what local reports described as failed talks.Clashes broke out across several parts of the city, including the Abu Salim and Mashrou neighborhoods. Gunfire and explosions were reported, and forces from the 111th and 444th brigades stormed SSA facilities. According to Al Arabiya, militias from Misrata and other towns were seen advancing toward Tripoli.Graphic images posted online suggested multiple casualties, although official numbers remain uncertain. Al Jazeera reported that at least six people were injured. The Interior Ministry had earlier urged residents to stay indoors for safety, and later announced the government had regained control over Abu Salim—an SSA stronghold.By Tuesday, officials declared Tripoli “safe and stable,” stating that security forces were now operating effectively to preserve public order.Libya has remained unstable since the 2011 NATO-backed ouster of Muammar Gaddafi. The country remains divided between rival administrations based in Tripoli and Tobruk, with frequent militia clashes, including a deadly outbreak in August 2023 that killed 55 people. In February this year, Minister of Cabinet Affairs Adel Juma survived an assassination attempt.The UN mission in Libya expressed concern late Monday over the deteriorating security situation and urged an immediate end to the violence and protection of civilians.

MENAFN14052025000045015687ID1109546500