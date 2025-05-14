403
Arab Group At UN Objects To Israeli Occupation's Gaza Humanitarian Plan
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, May 14 (KUNA) -- The Arab group at the UN expressed strong objection to an Israeli occupation "humanitarian" plan for the Gaza Strip, saying it was against humanitarian work and denied thousands from obtaining life-saving aid.
This objection was delivered by the UAE's Permanent Representative at the UN headquarters in New York and head of the Arab Group Mohammad Abushahab to the UNSC meeting discussing the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip.
The official called on the Israeli occupation to lift arbitrary restrictions on UNRWA, adding that the international community must provide political and financial support to UN agencies to ensure they could play an effective role in helping people, namely Palestinians.
He reiterated the refusal of the forced displacement of Palestinians and the confiscation of their lands, indicating that next June, the world has a chance to revive the two-state solution during the high-level international conference in New York.
Abushahab called on the international community and concerned parties to boost their efforts during the event to come out with results that could be applied in reality.
Meanwhile, Permanent Observer of the State of Palestine to the United Nations Riyad Mansour indicated that the Israeli occupation "humanitarian" plan was refused by all UN agencies and humanitarian organizations, saying that such assistance aimed at sending civilians and aid workers to dangerous military zones to distribute "aid".
He said that there were no greater indication that this plan was aimed at the destruction of the Palestinian people via a manmade famine.
He called on the UNSC and the UNGA to take swift decisions to end the siege and blockade threatening lives of two million people in the Gaza Strip. (pickup previous)
