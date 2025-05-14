403
Italian Premier Applauds Turkey’s Peace Mediation
(MENAFN) Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni has extended her appreciation to Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan for Turkey’s continuous diplomatic initiatives aimed at resolving the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
Their recent dialogue, conducted via phone on Tuesday evening, focused on evaluating the current condition of the conflict and exploring possible routes toward a peaceful resolution.
A communiqué issued by the Italian Prime Minister's Office highlighted the leaders' exchange.
"In light of Türkiye's declaration of readiness to host peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, the two leaders discussed diplomatic perspectives and reiterated their support for a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," the official summary stated.
This emphasizes both nations' shared interest in promoting a sustainable and equitable resolution.
Meloni's acknowledgment of Turkey’s contribution to peacebuilding was clearly emphasized.
"Prime Minister Meloni thanked President Erdogan for Türkiye’s efforts toward a negotiated solution to end the conflict.
She reiterated her expectation that, as Ukraine has done, Russia should also respond positively to the invitation for talks at the highest level and accept a full and unconditional 30-day ceasefire that would demonstrate a concrete willingness for peace," the statement continued.
Her remarks underscored the importance of reciprocal engagement from both parties to advance the peace process.
This latest diplomatic initiative forms part of ongoing international attempts to bring an end to the war that erupted in early 2022.
Earlier this week, Russian President Vladimir Putin voiced readiness for direct negotiations with Ukraine, a proposal backed by both Turkey and the United States.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed his intention to participate in the prospective discussions scheduled to take place in Turkey.
