Home2 Suites By Hilton Sioux Falls Sanford Medical Center Receives Renovation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Home2 Suites Sioux Falls Sanford Medical Center unveiled a new look following a recent renovation. The hotel, connected to Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls, underwent a soft renovation to provide a fresh guest experience.

Brandt Hospitality Group's in-house construction team coordinated with the property team to complete this renovation while minimizing guest impact. The team worked floor-by-floor to keep the hotel operational through the process.

Guest rooms received new mattresses, televisions, décor, and soft seating – providing an elevated experience. The lobby and breakfast areas also received new furniture with an updated design.

"Having a newly renovated hotel to match our experienced and high-quality staff, has given those that stay with us an unmatched guest experience in the Sioux Falls market," said General Manager, Lucas Dannenbring.

About Brandt Hospitality Group

Brandt Hospitality Group is a hotel development and management company based in Fargo, North Dakota. Brandt Hospitality Group continues to build award-winning hotels from coast to coast. In 2024, Marriott awarded Brandt Hospitality Group with "Partnership Circle Award" and "Guest Service Excellence" titles. To learn more about Brandt, visit

