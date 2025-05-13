Gold Analysis Today 13/05: When Can Gold Be Bought (Chart)
- The Overall Trend for Gold: Bearish. Today's Gold Support Levels: $3200 – $3170 – $3120 per ounce. Today's Gold Resistance Levels: $3270 – $3330 – $3380 per ounce.
- Sell gold from the resistance level of $3,300, with a target of $3,140 and a stop loss of $3,370. Buy gold from the support level of $3,165, with a target of $3,300 and a stop loss of $3,100.
According to trading on the daily timeframe chart, if spot gold prices move to break the $3200 per ounce support, gold analysts' expectations for further downward movement may increase, moving towards the support levels of $3200, $3165, and $3090 per ounce, respectively. Until the move towards the support, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is moving to break the midline, confirming the strength of the bearish shift in gold prices. At the same time, according to the MACD indicator lines, the blue line precedes the orange line, which supports the bears to move strongly downwards. In general, the technical indicators have more time and space before moving towards the oversold zone. On this timeframe and the bearish outlook, the most prominent current gold support levels will be $3200, $3165, and $3090 per ounce, respectively. According to the bullish scenario for gold prices, on the daily chart, this will happen if the bulls succeed in pushing gold prices towards and above the $3300 per ounce resistance. In general, dear gold trader, be a good observer. Global trade and geopolitical tensions and global central bank purchases of gold will remain the most prominent positive catalysts for the gold bullion market. On another front, US inflation reading will be announced today at 3:30 PM Egypt time, which in turn will affect market expectations for the future policies of the US Federal Reserve and the US dollar price, and consequently the gold market.
