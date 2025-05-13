Frost & Sullivan Co-Published The 2025 Global Bio-Fermented Type III Collagen Market Research Report With Jland Biotech

MENAFN - TimesNewswire ) Shanghai, China – Frost & Sullivan and Jland Biotech have conducted comprehensive research on the global collagen industry and co-published the“2025 Global Bio-fermented Type III Collagen Market Research Report” on March 13, 2025. The report aims to analyze the latest technological innovations, application scenarios, and market dynamics for bio-fermented type III collagen. It explores the bio-fermentation process, biological functionality, and regulatory landscape of this emerging collagen type, highlighting its expanding role across aesthetic medicine, wound healing, functional skincare, and other high-value fields. The report seeks to provide in-depth insights for industry participants and investors, encouraging forward-looking discussions on the future trajectory of bio-fermented type III collagen. (To read the 2025 Global Bio-fermented Type III Collagen Market Research Report, visit: )

Collagen is the most abundant structural protein in the human body, essential for maintaining the strength and elasticity of skin, connective tissue, and organs. Among its many types, Type III collagen has drawn growing attention for its critical role in skin regeneration, vascular architecture, and tissue elasticity.

Predominantly found in the skin, blood vessels, and internal organs, Type III collagen forms fine reticular fibers within the extracellular matrix (ECM), supporting the structural framework of soft tissues. Working synergistically with Type I collagen, it ensures mechanical resilience in high-compliance organs such as blood vessels and the intestinal wall, and is essential for preserving normal tissue morphology and function.

Bio-fermented type III collagen plays a key role in tissue regeneration by promoting fibroblast proliferation, enhancing cell adhesion, and stimulating the production of structural proteins essential for skin repair. It contributes to extracellular matrix remodeling and helps rebuild damaged tissue, making it highly effective in wound healing and post-procedural recovery. Additionally, it reduces oxidative stress and glycation, two major factors in skin aging, thereby supporting long-term dermal health. Its regenerative response is dynamically regulated, upregulated during damage repair, and stabilized as homeostasis is restored, which underpins its value in both therapeutic and cosmetic applications.

Bio-fermented type III collagen combines high structural precision, bioactivity, and safety, free from animal-derived contaminants, making it suitable for diverse functional applications. It enhances fibroblast proliferation, elastic fiber synthesis, and barrier repair, with efficacy verified through in vitro and ex vivo studies. These regenerative properties support its growing use in medical aesthetics, wound dressings, and advanced skincare formulations. Beyond cosmetic and medical use, its structural integrity, low immunogenicity, and absorption efficiency also enable applications across broader sectors. Developed through precision fermentation and bio-engineering, this next-generation collagen mimics native human collagen in both sequence and function. It is now being incorporated into functional foods, and nutritional supplements, as well as more specialized areas such as oral and nasal care, scalp health, and intimate care. Its versatility further extends to tissue engineering as bio-scaffolds and injectable fillers for non-invasive reshaping, demonstrating broad potential across both consumer health and clinical innovation.

With breakthroughs in technology and rising consumer demand, the bio-fermented type III collagen market has experienced explosive growth in recent years and is expected to maintain rapid expansion. According to data from Frost & Sullivan, from 2020 to 2023, the global bio-fermented type III collagen raw material market grew from USD 17.9 million to USD 146.5 million, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 101.6%. By 2030, this figure is projected to reach USD 1.586 billion, accounting for 41.6% of the global collagen raw material market. In the functional skincare sector, the penetration of bio-fermented type III collagen has also increased sharply-in China, its share in collagen-based skincare raw materials is 57.8% in 2023, and is expected to approach 89.3% by 2030. This momentum is not only driving aesthetic medicine toward greater precision and safety but also offering new solutions for chronic wound healing and skin barrier restoration. In short, bio-fermented type III collagen is translating scientific breakthroughs into tangible health value: it is reshaping the fields of medicine, aesthetics, and regenerative therapies, and injecting strong momentum into the sustained growth of the global beauty and wellness industries.

Jland Biotech has 20 years of in-depth technical expertise in the field of functional Bio-fermented proteins, particularly in bio-engineering and green bioprocess. This technology enables the efficient and eco-friendly production of multiple types of Bio-fermented collagen, eliminating the limitations of traditional collagen production methods. It facilitates product differentiation while maintaining strong market competitiveness.

Jland Biotech has developed Bio-fermented collagen raw materials for applications in cosmetics, medical devices, and food. Building on raw material development, Jland is actively expanding the applications of Bio-fermented collagen. Currently, Jland has established a full industrial chain service system for Bio-fermented collagen, covering gene design, pilot scale-up, Ton-scale industrial production, and downstream application and development. The company is committed to advancing Bio-fermented collagen raw materials toward higher quality and greater cost-effectiveness in the future.

Source: Frost & Sullivan Analysis

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector, and the investment community.

About Jland Biotech

Jland Biotech is a high-tech enterprise specializing in the industrial design and application of bioengineered Bio-fermented proteins. Since its establishment in 2015, the company has set up 3 marketing centers, 4 production bases, and 5 R&D centers globally.

Jland Biotech has built a comprehensive industrial chain platform for Bio-fermented proteins, covering gene design, strain construction, industrial design, ton-scale production capacity expansion, downstream application research, and safety and efficacy testing of downstream products. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies in gene recombination, microbial fermentation, and protein separation and purification, the company has achieved large-scale production of multiple functional proteins.

As one of the world's largest manufacturers of Bio-fermented collagen, Jland Biotech leads the world in the unit expression of Bio-fermented collagen.

As a full industrial chain platform integrating R&D, production, and sales of Bio-fermented collagen, Jland Biotech has established a comprehensive product system covering raw materials, medical products, functional skincare products, and functional foods. The company's products serve global manufacturing enterprises, medical institutions, and end users in diverse fields such as pharmaceuticals, medical aesthetics, cosmetics, biomimetic materials, and food and health supplements, serving over 40 countries and regions, including those in Europe, America, and Asia.